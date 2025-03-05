Ayush Mittal joins Trianz as its Global Business Head of DT Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a leading provider of digital transformation software and services, today announced the appointment of Ayush Mittal as Senior Vice President, Global Head of DT Services.

With nearly three decades of leadership experience in IT Infrastructure and Cloud Services, Mittal brings deep expertise in global service delivery, capability development, and strategic solutioning. In this role, he will oversee the Services Business Portfolio globally, including Sales, Pre-Sales, Practice, and Global Service Delivery, with a focus on driving business transformation through AI-powered solutions and delivery excellence.

Strengthening Trianz's Position in Digital Transformation

Mittal's appointment marks a significant step in Trianz's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and client-centric digital transformation initiatives. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding the company's global capabilities, enhancing service excellence, and strengthening partnerships to deliver scalable, data-driven business outcomes.

"Ayush's deep expertise in cloud transformation and global service delivery will be invaluable as we continue to scale our capabilities and reinforce our position as a leader in AI-driven digital transformation. His proven track record of leading high-performing teams, global scaling and driving transformation aligns seamlessly with our strategic vision," said Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz.

Proven Expertise in Scaling Global Service Businesses

Mittal has held senior leadership positions at some of the industry's most recognized technology firms:

DXC Technology - Senior Vice President, Global Service Line Lead for Cloud Services , leading global transformation initiatives and scaling service delivery.

- Senior Vice President, , leading global transformation initiatives and scaling service delivery. Accenture - Managing Director, overseeing Cloud Services Delivery for Accenture Advanced Technology Centers in India .

- Managing Director, overseeing for . Wipro Technologies - Business Head, managing the Global Infrastructure Managed Services business and holding multiple strategic leadership roles.

Commitment to Driving Client Success and Innovation

"The growth trajectory that Trianz is experiencing is based on global customer acceptance of its disruptive IP-Led digital transformation services model. I am excited to join Trianz at this inflection point and business scaling," said Ayush Mittal.

With Mittal's leadership, Trianz aims to further strengthen its position as a trusted innovator in digital transformation, expanding its capabilities across cloud, applications, AI, data, and analytics to meet the evolving needs of enterprises globally.

