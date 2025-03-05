Ramona, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - TripleLite announced a major expansion in its manufacturing operations. Following a successful appearance on ABC's Shark Tank and growing retail partnerships, the company is scaling production to meet increasing demand.

With its patented wide-beam lighting technology now reaching both consumer and professional markets, TripleLite has invested in enhanced supply chain logistics, expanded manufacturing capabilities, and improved fulfillment operations to meet increasing demand.

"We are thrilled with the response to our technology," said Nancy Pritchett, Co-Founder of TripleLite. "The increased demand shows that people recognize the value of wide-beam lighting, and this expansion ensures that we can deliver our lighting solutions to even more customers and industries."

TripleLite was founded in 2012 after Ron Pritchett experienced firsthand the limitations of traditional narrow-beam lighting. Frustrated by the restricted visibility, he developed a patented lighting solution capable of illuminating a full 180 degrees. His patented 180º design allows customers to see the arc of light in a full 180 degrees; forward, left, and right, eliminating the need to wave it back and forth. Now patented in 27 countries, TripleLite's exclusive wide-beam technology is trusted across consumer, professional, and industrial applications, including emergency response, construction, outdoor activities, and large-scale lighting needs.

TripleLite's recent Shark Tank appearance helped the company secure a deal, leading to a rapid expansion into retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and government procurement channels. The manufacturing scale-up, with lofty goals, will ensure consistent product availability and enhanced customer service.

"This expansion is two-fold. Yes, we want to expand our sales channels but we also want to optimize our operations to continue serving our customers for the long haul," said Nancy Pritchett. "We're implementing new manufacturing processes and quality control measures to ensure that TripleLite remains the leader in wide-beam lighting solutions."

For more information, visit TripleLite.com.

About TripleLite

Founded by Nancy and Ron Pritchett, TripleLite is a pioneering lighting brand known for its patented wide-beam technology, transforming lighting applications across consumer, professional, and industrial markets. With multiple utility patents and a rapidly growing customer base, TripleLite is redefining personal lighting solutions for safety, outdoor activities, and everyday use.

