The Sri Lankan government has approved the land transfer for a 100 MW solar project in the south. The site will be handed over to the Sustainable Energy Authority to advance the project. Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the transfer of land to the country's Sustainable Energy Authority for a 100 MW solar project. The Siyambalanduwa PV array will be built on 220 hectares in Sri Lanka's Uva province. The Cabinet approved transferring the land to the Sustainable Energy Authority to allow work to begin immediately, according to a government statement. Colombo-based Rividhanavi, a joint ...

