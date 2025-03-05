CACI: Profiles of Good Character and Inspiring Innovation: Spotlighting Visionary Leader Cory Everington

Cory Everington is on a mission to bring dark web criminals to justice. Her lifelong pursuit of knowledge precedes her as she works to deliver critical intelligence to key government agencies at CACI today.

Since earning a Master of Science in analytics from North Carolina State University in 2016, Everington has taken on diverse roles, uncovering critical insights along the way. She draws inspiration from Hope Jahren's memoir Lab Girl, which speaks to perseverance in the face of challenges.

"Jahren's story of overcoming barriers and staying true to her passion for discovery has deeply resonated with me," she said. "Her perseverance reminds me that progress in science and technology isn't just about intelligence or skill-it's about persistence, curiosity, and a profound sense of purpose, qualities that continue to guide me today."

That same mindset has shaped Everington's career as a technology and national security leader at CACI. As head of the DarkBlue Intelligence Group, she leads efforts to equip law enforcement, the Department of Defense, and the Intelligence Community with precision tools to dismantle criminal networks.

"Our work isn't just about finding data-it's about using it to stop human trafficking, terrorism, and financial crimes," she noted. "Every insight we uncover has the potential to save lives."

With a team-first approach, Everington champions AI, cybersecurity, and intelligence solutions that serve a greater mission. She fosters a culture of curiosity, knowing that innovation thrives when people embrace challenges rather than shy away from them.

"I encourage my team to approach obstacles with curiosity because that's where true innovation happens," she said. "The most transformative ideas come from those willing to take risks, learn from failure, and step into the unknown with confidence."

Her ability to identify opportunities and turn potential into progress has led to game-changing advancements. In 2024, she spearheaded the launch of DarkPursuit's Image Blur and CluesAI, two breakthrough tools designed to shield analysts from the psychological toll of dark web investigations. With cybersecurity burnout at an all-time high, she saw an urgent need for change.

Her team's latest innovation, CluesAI, revolutionized the way intelligence is gathered. Within just 50 days, CluesAI was created to deliver intelligence reports that link anonymous data to identifiable entities across dark and open web data. The tool has proven transformative, substantially reducing barriers for analysts, and enabling them to generate complex insights more efficiently.

Beyond her technical achievements, Everington is a dedicated mentor and force for positive change in her community. She partners with UVA and Virginia Tech to recruit women in STEM and regularly connects with CACI's 300+ interns, providing them with invaluable early-career insights.

"I tell all young professionals I encounter the best piece of advice I've received: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable," she said. "Growth doesn't happen in comfort zones-it happens when we take on challenges that force us to adapt."

Her commitment extends to nonprofit work. Under her leadership, DarkBlue provides no-cost training and access to five organizations fighting human trafficking and child exploitation.

"One nonprofit resolved six cases in a week using DarkBlue," she shares. "When teams share the ways in which our tools are making a difference-that's what keeps me going."

For demonstrating exemplary leadership and exceeding performance expectations, Cory was recently named a 2025 Women in Technology Awards finalist in the Rising Star category. She nods to CACI's approachable culture for providing the support and opportunities that have allowed her to break new ground-both in her career and in the company's shared legacy.

"With the resources and support you need to thrive, your potential is limitless." She said. "At CACI, we're not just pushing technology forward, we're making a real impact-one case, one breakthrough at a time."

