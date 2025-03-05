SCS Global Services: Webinar Series - Understanding the EU CSRD: Strategies and Outlook

SCS Consulting Services and SCS Global Services have announced that they are offering a four-part webinar series providing an orientation to the European Union Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) including an outlook on potential changes under the newly released Omnibus bill. The series will also dive into double materiality, early CSRD reporting lessons learned, sustainability reporting strategies, and the relation between the CSRD and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

Full webinar series and registration can be accessed here.

Webinars in the Series include:

Understanding the EU CSRD: What It Is and How the EU Omnibus Bill Might Impact It

Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)

Join SCS Consulting Services' CSRD Program Manager, Marie Blazy, Managing Director, Europe, Jan Pierre Jarrin Peters, and Managing Director, ESG Consulting, Bonnie Holman for a 45-minute discussion focusing on:

What is CSRD: scope and main concepts

Omnibus bill proposed changes to bring alignment between CSRD, CSDDD and the EU Taxonomy

Omnibus bill timeline and how it may affect your company

Practical steps to move forward with your CSRD reporting

Register Here

Understanding the EU CSRD: The Dos and Don'ts of Double Materiality Assessments

Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)

Join SCS Consulting Services' Senior Project Manager, Stephanie Ellis and CSRD Program Manager, Marie Blazy for a 45-minute debrief on the do's and don'ts of Double Materiality assessments and lessons learned over the last year. We'll focus on:

Double Materiality: A pragmatic assessment of your business

Impacts and Financial Risks and Opportunities: How they may be interconnected

Scale, Scope, and Irremediability: Why value chain activities are important to consider

Practical Applicability: Best practices for data collection and stakeholder engagement

Integration with Business Strategy: How to align the results of your double materiality assessment with core business strategies

CSRD Compliance: How to accurately convey your DMA data within your sustainability report for compliance with EU regulations

Register Here

Understanding the EU CSRD: Deep dive into the Omnibus Bill and Relations Between CSDDD & CSRD

Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)

Join SCS Consulting Services' CSRD Program Manager, Marie Blazy, and Managing Director, ESG Consulting, Bonnie Holman for a 45-minute webinar that takes a deep dive into the EU Omnibus Bill and how the changes relate to the CSDDD and CSRD. We'll discuss:

Content of the Omnibus proposal and progress to date

Next legislative steps at EU and national levels

What should companies be doing in this period of uncertainty: Risks and opportunities

Register Here

Understanding the EU CSRD: Building a Robust and Value-Creating CSRD Sustainability Report

Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. CET (11:00 a.m. ET, 8:00 a.m. PT)

Join SCS Consulting Services' CSRD Program Manager, Marie Blazy, and Managing Director, ESG Consulting, Bonnie Holman Strategy for a 45-minute discussion on creating a robust and comprehensive EU CSRD-compliant sustainability report that will be assurance-ready. We will discuss how to best leverage the data produced during the process to enhance your sustainability roadmap towards long-term growth and value creation. And we'll focus on:

Transition planning from voluntary to compliance-based reporting

Understanding the scope and extent of CSRD sustainability reporting

Planning for reporting over a phase-in timeline

Integrated reporting processes

Early lessons learned from 2025 reporters

Register Here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire