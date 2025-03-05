Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
05.03.25
08:04 Uhr
3,400 Euro
-0,040
-1,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,9803,80018:57
Dow Jones News
05.03.2025 18:03 Uhr
224 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2024 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2024 
05-March-2025 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2024 
DATE: March 05, 2025 
 
In accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of 
Association of our Bank titled as "Distribution of the Profit", the Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 5 
th, 2025 that; 
   -- with regards to the Bank's after-tax profit in the amount of 92,174,994,065.89 Turkish Liras for the year 
  2024; 
   -- to initiate the distribution of gross cash dividend in the amount of 18,434,998,813.18 Turkish Liras 
  corresponding to 438.92854 % of the total paid-in capital which is the sum of the first gross cash dividend 
  amounting to 210,000,000.00 Turkish Liras corresponding to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and the second gross 
  cash dividend amounting to 18,224,998,813.18 Turkish Liras to our Shareholders on March 28th, 2025 and the 
  authorization of the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard, 
   -- the transfer of 36,294,456.47 Turkish Liras which was recognized as income in prior periods' profit or 
  loss account in 2024 due to Accounting Standards to the Extraordinary Reserves Account, 
 
will be submitted to the approval of our Shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. 
 
Profit Distribution Table for the year 2024 is attached herewith 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2024 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 378115 
EQS News ID:  2095993 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2095993&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 05, 2025 11:31 ET (16:31 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.