International Depository Services Group: Gold Audit Chances Slim but at IDS Gold Is Regularly Audited

Unparalleled Security and Transparency with Daily, Monthly and Annual Audits

Amid growing calls for a Fort Knox gold audit, International Depository Services (IDS) stands as a beacon of transparency and trust in the precious metals industry. While a U.S. gold audit remains a rarity, IDS conducts stringent daily, monthly and annual audits to ensure the safety and accuracy of its clients' holdings.

With a robust system of "dual control" measures, IDS goes beyond industry standards by implementing internal and external audits. This approach guarantees that every ounce of precious metal stored at IDS facilities in Texas, Delaware and Canada is fully accounted for, providing clients with unparalleled peace of mind.

Unmatched Transparency with Real-Time Reporting

IDS's proprietary online reporting system gives clients real-time access to their precious metal holdings. When assets arrive at any IDS location, transactions are meticulously tracked through an advanced inventory control system. Clients can access detailed, itemized reports 24/7, download account statements and receive electronic notifications of all transactions.

"People are always curious about what's really inside Fort Knox, but our customers never have to wonder about their gold," said Terri Hewitt, managing director of IDS. "We believe in complete transparency. Our daily audits and detailed reporting give our clients the confidence and peace of mind they deserve."

Stringent Dual Control Measures

IDS employs a rigorous "dual control" methodology, ensuring that no single individual has complete control over inventory movements. This separation of duties is coupled with the following:

Daily Transaction Confirmations: Clients receive detailed daily account transaction confirmation reports.

Annual External Audits: Independent third-party auditors can verify the accuracy of client holdings annually, further enhancing trust and security.

Annual Client Audits: Clients are allowed to audit their holdings once a year free of charge with an advance appointment

A Commitment to Financial Transparency

Transparency is at the core of IDS's operations. By implementing best practice protocols, including sporadic audits, IDS guarantees the security and accountability of client assets. Clients can rest assured that their investments are safeguarded by the industry's most stringent auditing and reporting standards.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL DEPOSITORY SERVICES GROUP

International Depository Services Group (IDS Group) provides secure precious metals storage at three state-of-the-art depositories across North America. Strategically located near major investment hubs, IDS Group serves institutional clients, individual investors and IRA custodians worldwide.

The three IDS Group depositories maintain the highest credibility with accreditations, including The Commodity Exchange Inc. (COMEX ) approval. They also provide unsurpassed security for stored bullion and data, offering industry-leading-edge client access through its proprietary online customer depository portal and delivering unmatched transaction speed. Additionally, all three depositories contain Class III high-value vaults for secure gold, platinum and palladium storage.

IDS Of Delaware - Located in New Castle, Delaware (just outside Wilmington)

IDS of Texas - Located in Dallas, Texas and is the largest precious metal depository in the state

IDS of Canada - Located in Mississauga, Ontario (just outside of Toronto)

