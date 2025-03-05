KBKG Announces Enhancements to Dash.tax, Streamlining R&D Tax Credit Claims for CPAs, Startups and Small Businesses

KBKG, a leader in tax credits and incentives solutions, has introduced significant enhancements to Dash.tax , its innovative tax automation platform designed for CPAs, startups, and small businesses. The latest updates further streamline the process of claiming R&D tax credits, ensuring businesses can efficiently apply credits to payroll taxes, maximize state-level benefits, and access enhanced audit support.

New Features to Optimize R&D Tax Credit Applications

With the latest updates, Dash.tax now provides CPAs and small businesses with additional tools to simplify tax credit calculations and compliance:

Form 8974 Integration - Every deliverable now includes Form 8974 , enabling businesses to properly apply R&D tax credits toward payroll tax liabilities , reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

Expanded Support for California State R&D Credits - CPAs and businesses can now seamlessly opt in to claim both federal and California state R&D tax credits , ensuring they capture all available benefits.

Enhanced Audit Support Services - A new opt-in audit protection service offers businesses and their CPAs expert guidance in the event of an IRS audit, providing added confidence in their tax credit claims.

Empowering CPAs, Startups and Small Businesses to Take Control of Their Tax Credits

"The latest enhancements to Dash.tax reinforce KBKG's commitment to providing CPAs, startups, and small businesses with the tools they need to maximize tax savings while ensuring compliance," said Jason Melillo, CEO at KBKG. "By integrating Form 8974, expanding state-level R&D credit support, and introducing audit protection, we are simplifying complex processes and delivering greater value to our users."

A Smarter Approach to R&D Tax Credits

Dash.tax was developed by KBKG's team of tax experts to provide an efficient, user-friendly solution for managing Research and Development tax credits. By leveraging Dash.tax , users can reduce tax liabilities, ensure compliance, and optimize financial planning strategies.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the U.S., KBKG has helped businesses and their CPAs unlock over $10 billion in tax credits and incentives. Comprised of engineers, attorneys, and tax experts, KBKG is not owned by or affiliated with any CPA firm. Focusing exclusively on value-added services that complement traditional tax and accounting capabilities - such as R&D Credits, Energy Tax Incentives, and Cost Segregation - KBKG delivers quantifiable benefits. The ability to work seamlessly with various teams is why thousands of tax professionals and businesses across the nation trust KBKG.

