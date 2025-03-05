IGEX $5 Million Debt Elimination

Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte. LTD (the "Company") (OTC PINK:IGEX) has filed an SEC 8K Form today, March 04, 2025, disclosing $5 Million Debt Elimination.

IGEX Announces Filing of 8-K Disclosing $5 Million Debt Elimination

February 26, 2025 - Indo Global Exchange(s) PTE, Ltd. (OTC: IGEX) is pleased to announce the filing of a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today, disclosing a strategic agreement that eliminates $5,000,000 in outstanding debt. This transaction significantly strengthens IGEX's financial position and aligns with the Company's long-term growth strategy.

The debt reduction was fully funded through personal investments from IGEX's Chief Executive Officer, Antonio Sainz, and The European Institute for Entrepreneurship (EIE), reflecting strong confidence in the Company's future. Notably, this initiative was completed without dilution to existing shareholders, and no reverse stock split is planned as part of the transaction.

This move follows IGEX's March 18, 2024, acquisition of a 25% corporate membership interest in Saint Andrews Holding Company S.L., a leading company in sustainable marine aquaculture and gourmet marine products. The acquisition, valued at $8.16 million, was originally financed through a $6 million loan recorded on the Company's books. By eliminating a significant portion of this debt, IGEX is enhancing its financial stability and positioning itself for continued expansion.

"This agreement marks a pivotal moment for IGEX as we take decisive steps to strengthen our balance sheet and drive long-term value creation," said Antonio Sainz, CEO of IGEX. "Our commitment to financial sustainability, combined with our strategic investments, reinforces our vision for growth in the sustainable marine resources sector."

With this strengthened financial position, IGEX remains focused on expanding its portfolio, driving innovation in the aquaculture industry, and maximizing shareholder value.

The full 8-K filing is available on the SEC's EDGAR database.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matter not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

