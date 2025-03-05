Seavo Technology Shenzhen R&D Headquarters: Empowering Technological Innovation with a Human Touch

As a preeminent enterprise in China's industrial motherboard sector, Seavo Technology has masterfully integrated modern industrial aesthetics with technological sophistication in its Shenzhen R&D headquarters, while infusing the space with zen and elegance of traditional Chinese philosophy. The design not only manifests the company's innovative ethos but also underscores its cultural depth. Through ingenious spatial planning and diversified office configurations, Seavo has created multiple "inviting" workspaces for employees, fully embodying the principles of Activity-Based Working (ABW).

?Elevator lobby©Sean

?Location

This location is not just an ideal workplace; it is a hub of innovation and humanistic values. The project is situated in the heart of Shenzhen's Futian District, specifically in Chegongmiao, where four (and eventually six) subway lines converge, offering exceptional transportation convenience. Strategically located near Houhai Bay and the Beijing-Guangzhou-Hong Kong-Macao Expressway, it lies at the intersection of the tech industry and financial capital. To the north, it connects to the financial corridor along Shennan Avenue, while to the south, it is close to the Futian Free Trade Zone and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone. Surrounded by numerous high-tech companies, this area forms a dynamic industrial ecosystem focused on electronic information technology and intelligent manufacturing, enabling seamless integration of technological resources and business networks.

?Elevator lobby ceiling details©Sean

The entrance elevator lobby, serving as the first point of contact for visitors, evokes a sense of ceremony similar to that of a "miniature theater." While maintaining the original façade, the design team draws inspiration from the horizontal beams of traditional Chinese architecture, reinterpreting classical elements within an industrial context. By unifying the forms, the previously chaotic beams are streamlined, creating a more harmonious spatial experience. The high ceiling is emphasized through minimalist geometric shapes, defining the vertical dimension of the space. Spatial units unfold poetically, avoiding unnecessary soft furnishings. Instead, the concept of "negative space" is brought to life through careful attention to materials, proportions, and lighting, fostering an environment that encourages intellectual reflection. Visitors experience the rational beauty of industrial design while feeling the passage of time and the essence of space, achieving a spiritual resonance that transcends the material world.

?Reception Detail ©Sean

"In this aged industrial building, the primary challenge we encountered was the strategic planning of functional zones. To address this, rather than employing conventional wall partitions, we utilized the space between the existing structure and the central volume to design a non-linear, circular layout. This approach alleviated spatial congestion while optimizing every square inch of the area," explained the designer.

?Non-linear loop layout©Sean

?Flow diagram

?Function distribution diagram

The office area is meticulously organized around a central core, with testing console lines and laboratories situated on the eastern side, and offices and workstations on the western side. This arrangement fosters multiple open collaboration spaces while a flexible semi-open partition design ensures that each zone can function independently yet remain interconnected. A circular corridor serves as the main circulation loop, with meeting rooms and rest areas strategically placed at key nodes along this path. This design facilitates a seamless transition between work and rest modes. The private work area is positioned in a relatively quiet corner and is connected to the main circulation line via an independent channel, ensuring privacy while maintaining spatial mobility. This setup provides employees with an efficient and comfortable working environment.

?Reception area ©Sean

?Reception area detail©Sean

?Lobby leading to the experimental office area©Sean

Inspired by the design philosophy of Bauhaus, the office space embraces the principle of "form follows function" at its core. It incorporates elements of technological aesthetics to create a simple, efficient, and futuristic atmosphere. By thoughtfully combining high ceilings, soft film ceiling lights, and an orange accent wall, the designer creates a sense of visual depth and layering, making the space feel both open and dynamic.

?Open office area ©Sean

?Open office area corner ©Sean

Within the structured framework of industrial aesthetics, the spatial philosophy of "relaxation through balance" is seamlessly incorporated. The spirit of this space is redefined through spatial topology and the narrative qualities of materials. The distinctive, openable elements of the original building have been preserved, while the use of light oak veneer, natural materials like Italian white cave stone, and soft lighting design infuse the space with warmth and tranquility. The interior furniture is designed to ergonomic standards tailored to Asian users, with attention to both width and height, ensuring that users experience an upgrade from "physical comfort" to "psychological resonance" thanks to the careful attention to detail in the design process.

?ABW office area corner ©Sean

The expansive corridor and oak corner partition create a semi-enclosed space, offering individual workstations a sense of independence. The layout, which includes a fully transparent meeting room and an open office area, forms a visual axis that extends from the Human Resources Department through the Activity-Based Working (ABW) area to the Business and Product Departments. Through thoughtful architectural design and spatial planning, the designer has established a north-south airflow channel, or "wind passage," that leverages natural ventilation for temperature regulation and air circulation, promoting a dynamic symbiosis between people and space. The integration of open workstations and glass-enclosed rooms creates a play of light and shadow, translating traditional Chinese architectural aesthetics into contemporary design language.

?The main conference room ©Sean

?The main conference room ©Sean

The main conference room embodies a futuristic aesthetic. The continuous soft film lighting on the ceiling, combined with the aluminum ship-shaped structure, creates a dynamic interplay of light and shadow. This form engages in a topological dialogue with the oak conference table below, representing the spatial narrative of the "rigid and soft dialectic." An intelligent lighting control system transforms functional lighting into an interactive spatial element, supporting efficient meetings, energy management, and human-centric experiences. High-performance polyester fiber sound-absorbing modules on the walls ensure privacy during meetings while alleviating the visual weight of industrial aesthetics through contrasting material textures.

?Testing office area ©Sean

?Testing office area ©Sean

?Testing office area©Sean

?Laboratory ©Sean

?Laboratory detail ©Sean

The public testing office area is located in a well-lit zone, ensuring a comfortable working environment. The laboratory area features an open layout, with columns dividing the space into independent laboratories and open testing areas, fostering close collaboration among teams. The transparent partition of the laboratories maintain both privacy and visibility, while the overall gray and white color scheme creates a professional and modern atmosphere.

?Break area ©Sean

?Break area detail ©Sean

?Lush rainforest landscape integrated into the corridor ©Sean

?Testing office and break area ©Sean

This thoughtfully designed office space features several distinctive areas. The lush rainforest landscape integrated into the corridor visually interacts with the dynamic movement of individuals, infusing the environment with vitality through the contrast of static plant growth and human activity. The break area serves as a focal point, adding elegant visual highlights throughout the office. Concealed light strips above the counter cast a warm glow, balancing the technological aesthetic of the metal framework. Through the careful integration of materials and lighting, the design softens the inherent coldness of industrial elements, infusing the rational workspace with a welcoming warmth that encourages occupants to pause and engage.

?Multifunctional meeting spaces ©Sean

?Multifunctional meeting spaces ©Sean

In the context of the evolving modern office environment, Seavo Technology incorporates Activity-Based Working (ABW) principles into its space design, striking a balance between freedom and structure. For example, the design of multifunctional meeting spaces caters to a variety of work needs. Flexible spatial layouts and the introduction of natural light foster an open and efficient working atmosphere. This approach moves away from traditional office layouts, introducing flexible and efficient collaboration elements for businesses and setting new standards for future office environment optimization, positioning itself at the forefront of spatial design trends and practices.

Project Credits

Name: Seavo Technology Shenzhen R&D Headquarters

Design Team: Ma Huayuan, Liu Xiangyang, Wang Guopeng, Yao Congwu

Area: 2,500?

Completion: 2024

Location: Shenzhen, China

Content planning:gooyeah PR

Photography: Sean

About Seavo Technology

Founded in 2003, SEAVO pioneered China's first x86 motherboard in the 1990s. As a leading industrial control motherboard provider, it has delivered over 10 million units to 100+ listed companies and Fortune 500 enterprises across 15+ countries, driving global industrial intelligence.

