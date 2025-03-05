Indulge in Luxury: Champagne and Chauffeur Experience at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant

Make memories with a remarkable night with a special March promotion from Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant by Michelin-starred Chef, Shaun Hergatt, and Omni Limousine.

Celebrate the month of luck this March with an exclusive culinary journey at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, crafted by Michelin-starred Chef Shaun Hergatt. Elevate your dining experience with a Champagne and Chauffeur package, an exquisite affair that pairs opulence with a complimentary pickup from your hotel, courtesy of Omni Limousine. Arrive at the stunning Resorts World Las Vegas in style and comfort, setting the tone for an unforgettable night to a luxurious curated culinary experience available for $175 per person. Guests can expect a wonderful food and beverage experience at Aqua which includes:

Telmont Champagne

As you settle in, indulge in a carefully curated menu designed to delight your senses. For parties of 2 to 3 guests, enjoy a complimentary glass of exquisite Telmont champagne; for groups of 4 or more, indulge in a complimentary bottle.

Menu Offering

First Course:

Delight in a flight of Chef Shaun Hergatt's brand of Caspy Caviar featuring three distinctive varietals, a true testament to the richness of the sea.

Second Course:

Choose from Aqua's refreshing Crudos, featuring either Blue Fin Toro or Hamachi, alongside a decadent Steak Tartare.

Entrée:

Select your main course from one of these exceptional offerings: a perfectly cooked Wagyu Strip, delicate Chilean Seabass, or a sumptuous Lobster Pomodoro.

Dessert:

Conclude your meal with a choice of a signature Basque Cheesecake or a refreshing Coconut Tapioca, ensuring a sweet finish to your memorable night.

Whether you are looking for a special night to take out your significant other or celebrate a milestone with a group of friends throughout the month of March, indulge in this once in a lifetime experience by Aqua and Omni Limousine for an evening of elegance, exquisite flavors and impeccable service.

For more information and to book a reservation for the Champagne and Chauffeur Experience, visit www.aqualv.com/champagne-chauffeur-experience.

For more information on Aqua, visit their website at www.aqualv.com .

For an opportunity to interview Chef Shaun Hergatt for a feature, please email pr@avaroseagency.com .

ABOUT AQUA SEAFOOD & CAVIAR RESTAURANT

At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun's culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.

Aqua is open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar. To learn more, follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Since opening in 2021,?Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry's top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED?with?Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

