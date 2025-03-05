PainReform Ltd: PainReform Completes Strategic Acquisition of DeepSolar, Unlocking New Growth Opportunities in AI-Driven Solar Analytics

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PainReform Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRFX) ("PainReform" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics, today announced the successful closing of its previously announced acquisition of 100% of the business activity of DeepSolar, an AI-driven solar analytics platform, from BladeRanger Ltd, a public company registered under the laws of the State of Israel, whose shares are listed for trading on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker "BLRN". This acquisition marks an important milestone for PainReform as it expands into a high-growth sector with significant revenue potential, leveraging DeepSolar's proprietary AI-driven solutions to optimize solar energy asset management.

The acquisition solidifies PainReform's entry into the rapidly expanding clean energy sector, where DeepSolar's software optimizes solar farm efficiency and profitability. With the transaction now complete, PainReform aims to broaden DeepSolar's customer base, as well as increase penetration within existing customers, targeting major utility-scale solar operators, independent power producers, and residential solar users.

DeepSolar provides a cutting-edge AI analytics platform that enhances energy production while reducing operational inefficiencies. The platform seamlessly integrates with SCADA systems to provide monitoring, predictive maintenance, and actionable insights, reducing costs and boosting profitability for solar asset owners.

PainReform expects DeepSolar to contribute long-term value by:

Generating Recurring Revenue Streams: DeepSolar's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model is designed to provide a steady, high-margin revenue from commercial solar operators, asset owners and residential users.

Reducing Operational Costs for Customers: AI-driven automation and analytics are expected to cut maintenance expenses by up to 30%, directly improving customer profitability.

Achieving Broad Market Penetration: DeepSolar's target customers span major energy producers, residential solar users, and grid operators, creating multiple avenues for revenue growth.

Enhancing Technological Differentiation: DeepSolar's AI capabilities offer a distinct advantage in the competitive renewable energy market, setting PainReform apart as a potential future technology leader in solar asset optimization.

According to the SolarPower Europe report on the solar market from 2021-2026, the solar energy market is expanding rapidly, generating over 1 terawatt (TW) of energy and growing at an annual rate of 25.32%. In 2024 alone, the residential solar market reached a valuation of $94.2 billion according to the Solar Industry Research Data report, and is expected to grow at 8% annually through 2034. DeepSolar's solutions directly address the inefficiencies in solar asset management, presenting a massive market opportunity for PainReform to capture value in both the B2B and B2C segments.

"With DeepSolar officially part of our portfolio, we believe PainReform is positioned to capitalize on the accelerating global transition to clean energy," said Ehud Geller, Chairman and interim CEO of PainReform. "This acquisition aligns with our broader strategy to invest in high-margin, technology-driven sectors while continuing to advance our pharmaceutical innovations. The integration of AI-powered analytics into solar energy management potentially opens a vast new revenue channel and enhances our ability to create shareholder value."

The Company expects DeepSolar's scalable SaaS platform to drive revenue growth and plans to explore strategic partnerships with utility companies, solar technology providers, and smart grid operators.

While PainReform remains committed to advancing its core drug delivery technologies, including its proprietary PRF-110 for post-surgical pain relief, it believes that the addition of DeepSolar represents a forward-thinking investment in a high-growth sector that is designed to enhance long-term shareholder value.

In connection with the acquisition, PainReform received all rights, title and interest in certain (i) the agreements, (ii) intellectual property, (iii) accounts receivable, (iv) equipment, (v) Deep Solar's reputation and customer relations associated with their business, (vi) the "My DeepSolar" application and platform, and (vi) all rights, title and interest in, to or arising from any of the foregoing assets, properties and rights (whether real, personal or mixed, tangible or intangible, wherever located), each as set forth or defined in the Agreement (collectively, the "Acquired Assets"). In consideration for the sale of the Acquired Assets, BLRN received upon closing (1) 178,769 ordinary shares of the Company, representing 9.9% of the issued and outstanding share capital of PainReform (after such issuance), and (2) 223,792 pre-funded warrants to purchase 223,792 ordinary shares. After the increase of the PainReform share capital at its shareholders meeting convened for April 3, 2025, PainReform will issue the remaining securities which include (1) 685,004 pre-funded milestone warrants to purchase 685,004 ordinary shares, (2) 1,087,565 warrants-A to purchase 1,087,565 ordinary shares, and (3) 1,087,565 warrants-B to purchase 1,087,565 ordinary shares. In addition, the core team managing DeepSolar at BLRN are joining PainReform.

Pursuant to the Agreement, BLRN may not exercise any of the pre-funded warrants, pre-funded milestone warrants, warrants-A or warrants-B held by it (or any assignee or transferee of BLRN), if, following such exercise, BLRN (including any assignee or transferee) holds shares of the Company which exceed 9.99% of the issued and outstanding share capital of PainReform.

About PainReform

PainReform is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the reformulation of established therapeutics. The Company's proprietary extended-release drug-delivery system is designed to provide an extended period of post-surgical pain relief without the need for repeated dose administration while reducing the potential need for the use of opiates. For more information, please visit www.painreform.com .

