Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
05.03.25
20:16 Uhr
0,553 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NACON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5350,54820:19
0,5480,55320:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.03.2025 18:46 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRESS RELEASE: REMINDER: NACON CONNECT - MARCH 6: ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GAMEPLAY ON THE AGENDA!

Finanznachrichten News

REMINDER: NACON CONNECT - MARCH 6
ANNOUNCEMENTS AND GAMEPLAY ON THE AGENDA!

Lesquin, March 5, 2025 - On the eve of the new edition of NACON Connect, revisit the teaser images of the conference, which will be broadcast on NACON's official YouTube channel tomorrow, Thursday, March 6, at 7 PM CET.
Games and accessories will take center stage in this showcase, featuring highly anticipated titles such as Hell is Us, Edge of Memories, the new JRPG from Midgar Studios, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown - along with numerous announcements that will further expand NACON's catalog.

The conference will be followed by a post-show, where players can watch an exclusive interview with the developers of Dragonkin: The Banished on NACON's YouTube channel, accompanied by never-before-seen gameplay footage to mark the game's release.

Find out the teaser trailer of NACON Connect 2025:
https://youtu.be/rL4vehLRPCg

To watch NACON Connect, follow these links:

YouTube; Twitch

Join NACON's official channels on March 6 at 7:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM PST to follow the announcements and react live. NACONCONNECT

NACONNACON

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • CP_REMINDER_NACON_CONNECT_EN (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bdcf3c9d-ddc6-4a12-a285-13b0e854c3d4)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.