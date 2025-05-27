PRESS RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE REVOSIM RS PURE BUNDLE AND UNVEILS THE REST OF ITS SIMRACING ECOSYSTEM

NACON ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE REVOSIM RS PURE BUNDLE AND UNVEILS THE REST OF ITS SIMRACING ECOSYSTEM.

Paris. Several additional accessories will be released between now and the end of 2025. Presented at Bigben Week 2025, these products are designed to enrich the Revosim ecosystem.

Players will be able to add a hybrid gearbox (classic H-box/sequential gearbox), a clutch pedal, a loadcell handbrake and a new wheel, all compatible with products in the RS PURE range.

"This RS PURE bundle embodies our desire to offer gamers a high-performance steering wheel, adapted to the demands of modern simracing," says Sébastien Waxin, Head of Racing at NACON "Thanks to our combined expertise as a publisher of racing games and designer of gaming accessories, we have designed a product true to our commitments: to provide quality equipment, to accompany gamers in their passion for gaming, and now simracing."

RS PURE: A range dedicated to perfect immersion

Designed to provide maximum comfort, realism and performance for players, the RS PURE stands out thanks to 3 key elements:

The Direct Drive base with 9 Nm force feedback and a 21-bit encoder, guaranteeing faithful reproduction of every road detail: vibrations, surface variations and loss of grip.

guaranteeing faithful reproduction of every road detail: vibrations, surface variations and loss of grip. The steering wheel is equipped with a Quick Release system inspired by racing models, a hub and a wheel for easy steering wheel changes and perfect immersion, whatever the type of game.

is equipped with a system inspired by racing models, a hub and a wheel for easy steering wheel changes and perfect immersion, whatever the type of game. A modular pedal set in steel and brushed aluminum, equipped with a 100 kg Loadcell for precise, realistic braking that can be adjusted to players' preferences thanks to the elastomers supplied.





The various versions of the RS PURE are available from nacongaming.com for £699.90 for the complete bundle and £599.90 for the bundle without pedals.

Find all the Revosim assets here

About NACON

A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages.. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment