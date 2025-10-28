PRESS RELEASE: NACON: 4.5% INCREASE IN SALES FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2025-26 AT €46.8 M - ENGLISH VERSION

Press release

Lesquin, October 27, 2025 - 18:00

4.5% INCREASE IN SALES

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER 2025-26 AT €46.8 M

CONFIRMATION OF THE GROUP'S ANNUAL TARGETS

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) today publishes its consolidated sales for the first half of its 2025/26 financial year (period from 1 April to 30 September 2025).

IFRS - M€ 2025-26



2024-25



Change



Sales First Quarter (April-June) 31.3 32.3 -2.9% Second Quarter (Jul. -Sept. ) 46.8 44,8 +4.5% Games 36.7 27.9 +31.7% Of which: Catalogue 22.8 14.9 +52.5% Back catalogue 14.0 13.0 +7.8% Accessories 9.0 15.7 -42.7% Other (1) 1.0 1.1 -10.4% 1st Half (April-Sept.) 78.1 77.0 +1.4% Games 56.4 45.7 +23.4% Of which: Catalogue 28.4 18.8 +51.2% Back catalogue 28.0 26.9 +4.0% Accessories 19.8 29.1 -31.7% Other (1) 1.8 2.3 -18.1%

(1)Mobile and Audio sales





Strong growth in Gaming activity in Q2 2025-26

"Gaming" sales for the second quarter (July 1 - September 30) grew by €8.8 million (i.e., +31.7% to €36.7 million) compared to the same period last year. This is due to a very strong growth in "Catalogue" activity and good momentum in "Back Catalogue".

"Catalogue" activity increased by 52.5% to €22.8 million despite a high comparative base, as the 2nd quarter 2024-25 had seen the release of Test DriveUnlimited: Solar Crown TM.

This performance is based on:

strong sales of Rugby League TM 26 , released on July 17,

, released on July 17, the return of Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business TM with a User Score of 85%,

- with a User Score of 85%, the excellent reception of Hell is Us TM, released on September 4, 2025. This game, which is already among NACON's biggest launches, achieved a User Score of 88% and currently has over 1.5 million residual wish lists*.





The "Back Catalogue" (games released in previous fiscal years) recorded revenue up 7.8% to €14.0 million, showing the strength of the existing portfolio.

The "Accessories" segment decreased by 42.7% to €9.0 million due to a 66% decline in sales on the American market linked to increased customs duties.

Confirmation of targets for the 2025-26 fiscal year

Second-half activity will be primarily driven by the "Catalogue" editorial releases and will see the release of nearly a dozen titles: Dragonkin: The Banished TM, Styx: Blades of Greed TM, Edge of Memories TM, Greed Fall IITM, Cricket 26 TM, Rennsport TM, Endurance Motorsport Series TM, Gear-Club Unlimited 3 TM.

The "Back Catalogue" is expected to maintain a good level of activity.

Over the half-year, the "Accessories" segment could remain impacted by uncertainties in the American market, although signs of recovery are emerging. Europe is expected to continue to benefit from sales of accessories for the Switch TM 2 and the XBOX Revolution X Unlimited controller.

With its strong positions in two complementary business areas, a busy release schedule in the fiscal year and new products in the Accessories segment, NACON is confident in its ability to generate strong growth for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

ResidualWishlists:Purchase intentions not yet realized

Next Event:

First-Half 2025-26 Results : November 24, 2025, after the market close





ABOUT NACON







IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 MILLION







OPERATING INCOME 2024/2025: €1.1 MILLION







WORKFORCE

Over 1 000 employees











INTERNATIONAL

25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ (https://corporate.nacongaming.com/)



NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small

ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP







CONTACT:

Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr (mailto:gbroquelet@capvalue.fr) - +33 1 80 81 50 01





Attachment