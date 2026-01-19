Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie des Tages: Weiteres Upside-Potential enorm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AW
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 18:31
0,502 Euro
-2,33 % -0,012
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NACON SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NACON SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4960,50818:53
0,4970,50218:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 18:34 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PRESS RELEASE: NACON: SALES FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 AT €124.2 M

Press Release

Lesquin, January 19, 2026 - 6:00 p. m.

SALES FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS
OF FISCAL YEAR 2025-26 AT €124.2 M

NACON (ISIN FR0013482791) has today reported its consolidated sales for the first nine months of the 2025/26 financial year (nine months from 1 April 2025 to 31 December 2025).

IFRS - M€2025-26

2024-25

Change

Sales
1 st Quarter (April-June)31.332.3-2.9%
2 nd Quarter (Jul. -Sept. )46.844.8+4.5%


3 rd Quarter (Oct. - Dec. )		46.152.9-12.8%
Games25.925.4+1.9%
Of which: Catalogue13.79.8+39.9%
Back catalogue12.215.6-21.8%
Accessories17.925.2-29.1%
Other (1)2.42.3+4.6%
Cumulative 9 months (April-Dec. )124.2129.9-4.4%
Games82.371.1+15.7%
Of which: Catalogue42.128.5+47.4%
Back catalogue40.242.6-5.5%
Accessories37.754.2-30.5%
Other (1)4.24.5-6.6%

(1)Mobile and Audio sales

Strong growth in "Catalogue" activity in Q3 2025-26

In the third quarter of 2025-2026 (October 1 - December 31), the sustained growth in "Catalogue" activity was not enough to offset the decline in the "Accessories" segment in the United States.

Games:
Total "Games" revenue grew by 1.9% compared to the same period last year and amounted to €25.9 million.

"Catalogue" activity (new Games) recorded strong growth of 39.9%, reaching €13.7 million. This performance is explained by the continued sales of Hell is UsTM and by the launches during the quarter of Cricket 26 and RennsportTM.

After two quarters showing growth, the "Back Catalogue", which includes Games released in previous fiscal years, generated €12.2 million in sales compared to €15.6 million last year. This variation is mainly attributable to a high basis of comparison and a market decline over the quarter.

Accessories:
Due to a US market still affected by the increase in customs duties, the "Accessories" activity amounts to €17.9 million, down 29.1% over the quarter. It should be noted that the decline in the United States is easing, decreasing from 66% in the second quarter to 38% in the third quarter.

Objectives for the 2025-26 financial year

Activity in the last quarter of the financial year will again be driven by the "Catalogue" editorial news with the release of several major games: Styx: Blades of GreedTM, GreedFall The dying worldTM, Gear-Club Unlimited 3TM, Dragonkin: The BanishedTM, and season 6 of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar CrownTM.

The "Back Catalogue" Activity is expected to record revenue of the same order as that achieved in the 2024-2025 financial year.

The "Accessories" Activity remains affected by a lack of visibility in the US market. Europe, on the other hand, should benefit from accessory sales for the SwitchTM2 and the upcoming February release of the 1st new generation RIG R5 PRO HS headset.

Despite recording an increase in its market share, the slowdown in the Accessories market and the video game market in the 3rd quarter have resulted in a revision of forecasts for the current financial year. Thus, NACON now anticipates 2025-2026 Activity comparable to that of the previous financial year.

Next press release:

Annual sales 2025-26, on April 27, 2026, after market close



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 M



OPERATING PROFIT 2024/2025: €1.1 M



WORKFORCE
More than 1 000 employees





INTERNATIONAL
25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/ (https://corporate.nacongaming.com/)

NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT:
Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr (mailto:gbroquelet@capvalue.fr) - +33 1 80 81 50 01

Attachment

  • CP_Nacon_CA T3 25-26_English_Diffusion (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c49a0af0-2bfb-4db3-a1f3-20c488a3abc2)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.