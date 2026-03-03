Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
PRESSE RELEASE: NACON ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF JUDICIAL REORGANISATION PROCEEDINGS

Press Release
Lesquin, 3 March 2026, 16:45

Nacon announces the opening of judicial

reorganisation proceedings



  • Lesquin, 3 March 2026 - Nacon (the "Company"), a subsidiary of the Bigben Group, announces the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings ("redressement judiciaire").


  • Resumption of trading of Nacon Shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR001348791) on 4 March 2026 at the opening of trading

Further to its press release dated 25 February 2026, the Company announced that it would file for insolvency ("déclaration de cessation des paiements") with the Lille Métropole Commercial Court (the "Court") and request the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings.

Following a hearing held on 2 March 2026, the Court decided to open judicial reorganisation proceedings for the benefit of the Company. In this context, SELARL FHBX, represented by Maître Hélène BOURBOULOUX, and SELARL BMA, represented by Maître Laurent MIQUEL, were appointed as judicial administrators with an assistance mandate.

The Company's operations will continue during the observation period, in accordance with applicable legal provisions.

The purpose of these proceedings is to enable the Company to identify, under optimal conditions, solutions allowing it to continue its business, renegotiate its debt with creditors and protect its employees in a stabilised framework. The Company intends to preserve its operational activities as far as possible, in order to actively participate in the ongoing transformation of the video game market.

Resumption of trading of NACON Shares (ISIN: FR001348791)

The Company has requested Euronext to resume trading of NACON shares as from 4 March 2026, at the opening of trading.

Further press releases will be issued as the Company' situation and the proceedings evolve.

About judicial reorganisation proceedings

Judicial reorganisation proceedings are collective proceedings under French law pursuant to which liabilities arising prior to the opening judgment are frozen for the duration of the observation period, which may last up to 18 months. During this period, the debtor may propose a continuation plan providing for the restructuring of its debt with a view to ensuring the recovery of its business.



ABOUT NACON



IFRS REVENUE 2024/2025: €167.9 M



OPERATING PROFIT 2024/2025: €1.1 M



WORKFORCE
More than 1 000 employees





INTERNATIONAL
25 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

NACON is a BIGBEN group company established in 2019 to optimize its expertise with strong synergy in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, AA video game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON has 30 years of expertise in serving gamers. This new unified business gives NACON a stronger position in its market and enables it to innovate by creating new, unique, competitive advantages.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Indices: CAC Mid&Small
ISIN: FR 0013482791; Reuters: NACON. PA; Bloomberg: NACON:FP



CONTACT: nacon@havas.com

Attachment

  • Nacon - CP 03.03.2026 English Diffusion

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
