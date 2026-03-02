Anzeige
WKN: A2P0XB | ISIN: FR0013482791
Lang & Schwarz
02.03.26 | 15:51
0,196 Euro
-100,00 % -0,244
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PRESS RELEASE: Nacon postpones the next edition of its NACON Connect

Press Release
Lesquin, March 2, 2026

NACON CONNECT

In order to ensure that our future announcements have the impact they deserve, NACON has made the strategic decision to postpone the next edition of its NACON Connect, initially scheduled for March 4th.

Faced with a difficult economic environment for the company, we are choosing to focus our resources on upcoming releases and the development of our current games. This period will allow us to polish our projects and prepare for a new NACON Connect to be held in May, which will showcase the work of our studios in the best possible way.

Until then, numerous communications will take place to support games such as GreedFall: The Dying World, Dragonkin: The Banished, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, and many others.

Find all NACON games and accessories on nacongaming.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press contact :
NACON - Marjorie Roy, mroy@nacon.fr

About NACON
A company within the BIGBEN group, NACON was created in 2019 to optimise its expertise and leverage synergies in the video game market. Comprising 16 development studios, AA game publishing, and the design and distribution of premium gaming peripherals, NACON brings 40 years of experience to benefit the world's gaming community. This unified centre of excellence strengthens NACON's position in the market and creates unique opportunities for innovation and competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Attachment

  • CP_DECALAGE_NACON_CONNECT_2026_English

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
