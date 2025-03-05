Seven Springs Wealth Group: Fast-Growing $1.25bn Tennessee RIA Reveals Second Strategic Merger

Seven Springs Wealth Group, a fast-growing Tennessee wealth management firm, proudly announces its latest strategic merger with Prudent Street Financial Advisors, a respected financial advisory firm from Brentwood, TN.

The merger closed at the beginning of November of last year. Specific financial details were not disclosed.

This move marks a significant milestone for Seven Springs Wealth Group propelling them to manage $1.25 billion in assets and solidifying the company's commitment to enhance its offerings and expand its presence in the wealth management sector.

The merger with Prudent Street introduces a diverse array of new talent and expertise to the Seven Springs Wealth Group team, expanding the firm's services to include corporate retirement planning. The strategic expansion has also led the firm to enhance the digital experience for new clients with a brand-new website portal.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Prudent Street team into the Seven Springs family," stated Jeremy Hutzel, President of Seven Springs Wealth Group. "This merger aligns perfectly with our vision to deepen our service capabilities and deliver enhanced value to our clients. The synergy between our teams will allow us to offer even more comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the complex needs of today's investor."

As part of its growth strategy, Seven Springs Wealth Group aims to solidify its presence in key markets and set new standards in client experience. This merger is a pivotal step in that journey, promising increased resources and a broader scope of advisory services beyond the traditional, such as Family Office Services, Private Wealth Management, Tax Strategy, and Business Exit Planning.

Seven Springs Wealth Group promises to continue its trajectory of growth, aiming to redefine wealth management by fostering a culture of excellence and client-centricity.

About Seven Springs Wealth Group:

Founded in 2005, Seven Springs Wealth Group assists executives, families, and entrepreneurs in navigating complex financial challenges, helping them arrive at goal-driven solutions for sustained wealth. Based in Brentwood, TN, the firm serves clients both regionally and beyond, managing more than $1.25 billion in assets as of March 2025.

Disclosures:

Seven Springs Wealth Group ("SSWG") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC nor implies any specific level of skill or training. SSWG only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. All investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. A copy of SSWG's current written disclosure brochure filed with the SEC, which discusses, among other things, SSWG's business practices, services, and fees, is available on the SEC's website at adviserinfo.sec.gov or FINRA's BrokerCheck website at brokercheck.finra.org.

SOURCE: Seven Springs Wealth Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire