ST Engineering iDirect to Demonstrate Intuition's Next-Gen Capabilities at Satellite 2025

Witness the power of advanced automation, multi-orbit connectivity and cloud-driven scalability in action

HERNDON, Va., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, will showcase its Intuition ground system's next-gen capabilities in advanced automation, multi-orbit connectivity and cloud-driven scalability through live demonstrations at the Satellite 2025 Conference and Exhibition. Designed to address the challenges of evolving satellite networks, Intuition's next release is scheduled for later this year. Attendees at the event will also get a preview of its future automation capabilities and proof-of-concepts, with insights into how these innovations will shape the future of satellite ground operations.

Key highlights of the demonstrations include:

Deployment Options and Scalability

Virtualized Network Processing : Displays high-speed performance and configurable scaling using Cloud compute to handle diverse workloads seamlessly.

: Displays high-speed performance and configurable scaling using Cloud compute to handle diverse workloads seamlessly. Flexible Baseband Options : Highlights virtualized baseband processing with flexibility to deploy on COTS hardware or High-Density Hub Baseband (XBB) for optimized efficiency and reduced costs.

: Highlights virtualized baseband processing with flexibility to deploy on COTS hardware or High-Density Hub Baseband (XBB) for optimized efficiency and reduced costs. Scalable Architecture: Demonstrates Network Management Systems support in the public Cloud accommodating growing network demands.

Multi-Orbit Connectivity

Optimized Traffic Routing : Presents best-path routing via GEO, MEO, LEO, terrestrial, and cellular networks for reliable service.

: Presents best-path routing via GEO, MEO, LEO, terrestrial, and cellular networks for reliable service. Innovative Tracking Algorithm: Shows precise frequency and timing adjustments, enabling seamless beam switching and uninterrupted connectivity between satellites operating in multiple orbits.

Efficiency and Optimization

Mx-DMA MRC Waveform : Demonstrates enhanced spectral efficiency with real-time adaptive bandwidth adjustments for shared capacity.

: Demonstrates enhanced spectral efficiency with real-time adaptive bandwidth adjustments for shared capacity. Global Bandwidth Management: Highlights flexible connectivity through advanced load balancing and dynamic pooling of space segment resources.

ST Engineering iDirect will also provide a preview into Intuition's future automation capabilities and proof-of-concept innovations that leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to enable automation and enhance network monitoring, troubleshooting and operations. These include:

Zero-Touch Adaptive Coding and Modulation: Optimization of channel performance and real-time adjustments.

Optimization of channel performance and real-time adjustments. AI-Powered Anomaly Detection: Early detection of network impacting activities such as rain fade and noise to reduce system disruptions.

Early detection of network impacting activities such as rain fade and noise to reduce system disruptions. AI-Based Network Assistant: Enables smarter, faster interactions for improved network operational metrics.

Visit ST Engineering iDirect at Booth 2102 at Satellite 2025 Conference and Exhibition from March 10 to 13

ST Engineering iDirect, a subsidiary of ST Engineering, is a global leader in satellite communications (satcom) providing technology and solutions that enable its customers to expand their business, differentiate their services and optimize their satcom networks. With over 40 years of delivering innovation focused on solving satellite's most critical economic and technology challenges we are committed to shaping the future of how the world connects. The product portfolio, branded iDirect, represents the highest standards in performance, efficiency and reliability, making it possible for its customers to deliver the best satcom connectivity experience anywhere in the world. ST Engineering iDirect is a leader in key industries including mobility, broadcast and military/government. In 2007, iDirect Government was formed to better serve the U.S. government and defense communities.

