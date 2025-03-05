Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Emily Leeds Animation today announced the launch of its new digital gallery (emily.art/gallery), showcasing the portfolio of Emily Leeds, an accomplished animator and junior at Pratt Institute. The gallery features a curated collection of 2D and 3D animations, along with digital artwork, marking Leeds' formal entry into the freelance digital art market. Through this platform, she will offer custom animation and digital art services, catering to businesses seeking marketing visuals and art collectors looking for unique digital pieces.





Leeds brings impressive credentials to her digital gallery venture, having received multiple recognitions for her animated films. Her works "Easy Bake Husband" and "Woodsy and the Sleep-Walking Cure" have been officially selected for prestigious festivals, including the North Edinburgh Festival, Lift-Off Global Network, and Otis College Festival. "Easy Bake Husband" also earned an audience choice award from Lift-Off Global Network.

"This digital gallery represents the culmination of years developing my artistic voice while exploring the intersection of traditional art principles and cutting-edge digital techniques," said Leeds. "I'm excited to share my work with a broader audience and collaborate with clients who are looking for unique visual storytelling solutions."

Leeds' distinctive style blends technical precision with innovative storytelling, developed through her formal education at Pratt Institute and refined through practical experience. Before attending Pratt, Leeds served as Lead Educator at Young at Art Museum in Davie, Florida, where she taught fundamental art techniques to children and managed a team of 200 volunteers.

The new digital gallery features:

3D character animations and environment designs

2D illustrations and animated sequences

Interactive digital experiences

A showcase of award-winning short films

Leeds is currently accepting commissions for:

Custom character designs and animations

Marketing and promotional animations

Digital art for collectors

Storyboarding and concept development

For more information, to view the digital gallery, or to discuss potential collaborations, visit emily.art/gallery or contact Emily Leeds directly at info@emily.art.

About Emily Leeds

Emily Leeds is an animation artist specializing in 2D and 3D animation, character design, and storytelling. A current junior at Pratt Institute with an expected graduation in 2026, Leeds has already established herself in the animation community with award-winning works. Her technical expertise spans Adobe Aftereffects, Illustrator, Photoshop, Maya, Nuke, Premiere Pro, Procreate, Pro-tools, Substance Painter, and ZBrush. Leeds combines technical mastery with a unique artistic style focused on bringing original concepts to life through attention to detail and refined taste.





About Emily Leeds Animation

Emily Leeds Animation specializes in premium 2D and 3D animation services for creative professionals, marketing agencies, and art collectors. Founded by award-winning animator Emily Leeds, the studio combines technical excellence with innovative storytelling to create distinctive visual experiences. Our services include character design, environment creation, storyboarding, and full animation production using industry-leading software and techniques. Based in New York and available globally, Emily Leeds Animation transforms ideas into captivating visual narratives that engage audiences and elevate brands. Learn more at Emily.Art.

