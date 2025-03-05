Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that on March 4, 2025 CTI acquired control and direction over 4,299,211 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of LaFleur Minerals Inc. ("LaFleur") (CSE: LFLR) in a private transaction pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") entered into between CTI and an arm's length third party (the "Transaction").

Pursuant to the SPA, the Common Shares were acquired at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $644,881.65. Prior to the Transaction, CTI had control and direction over 11,222,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 21.38% of issued and outstanding Common Shares. Following completion of the Transaction, CTI has control and direction over 15,521,711 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.57% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Transaction CTI acquire 4,299,211 Common Shares, representing 8.19% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. CTI may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their ownership of LaFleur's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. CTI has filed a corresponding Early Warning Report on its SEDAR+ profile which can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca.

