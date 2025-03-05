YunoJuno, the premier enterprise Freelance Management System, today announced its first profitable quarter in Q4 2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory. This achievement follows the company's successful global expansion strategy and reinforces its position as the market leader in compliant freelancer management solutions.

Runar Reistrup, YunoJuno CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

YunoJuno's profitability underscores the strong market demand for its end-to-end platform, which enables businesses to efficiently source, onboard, manage, and pay freelance talent while ensuring full compliance with increasingly complex global employment regulations. YunoJuno is the first company in the Freelance Management System industry to report profitability.

"Reaching profitability is a testament to our team's unwavering focus on building a product that delivers exceptional value to both enterprises and freelancers," said Runar Reistrup, CEO of YunoJuno. "In today's dynamic business environment, companies need agile contingent workforce solutions that don't compromise on compliance. Our platform addresses this critical need while providing the transparency and efficiency that modern businesses demand."

Global Expansion Fuels Growth

YunoJuno began its global expansion in 2023 with the launch of its comprehensive global contractor classification and payment service. This strategic initiative has enabled enterprises to confidently engage freelance talent across multiple jurisdictions while mitigating misclassification risks and ensuring compliance with local regulations.

The company has experienced particularly strong growth in the United States, where revenue has tripled in 2024 alone. This exceptional performance reflects the increasing recognition among U.S. enterprises of the critical importance of compliance in freelancer management, especially amid evolving regulatory frameworks.

Compliance at the Core

YunoJuno's robust compliance framework has been a key differentiator in a competitive market. The platform's built-in compliance tools automatically assess and classify workers according to local employment laws, generate compliant contracts, manage tax documentation, and facilitate proper payment structures across multiple jurisdictions.

"As regulatory scrutiny of freelancer engagement intensifies globally, enterprises cannot afford to take risks with their contingent workforce," said Joao Martires, COO of YunoJuno. "Our cutting-edge platform provides peace of mind through combining human expertise with automated AI assisted compliance processes that protect both businesses and freelancers, allowing our clients to focus on leveraging freelance talent to drive innovation and business outcomes."

Future Outlook

Building on its momentum, YunoJuno plans to further enhance its compliance capabilities and expand its enterprise client base across key markets in 2025. The company will continue to invest in advanced technology solutions that streamline the entire freelancer management lifecycle while maintaining its industry-leading compliance standards.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the leading end-to-end freelancer management platform that helps enterprises source, onboard, manage, and pay freelance talent with complete compliance and transparency. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and 10 of the FTSE 100 companies. YunoJuno's technology streamlines the entire freelancer engagement process while mitigating compliance risks. The platform currently serves 12,000 businesses and hundreds of thousands of freelancers globally.

