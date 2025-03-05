Viably Partners With Turmec to Revolutionize Waste Management Systems Integration

Viably and Turmec have formed a strategic partnership to transform the future of waste management through advanced systems integrations. This collaboration leverages Turmec's expertise in developing state-of-the-art recycling systems alongside Viably's dedication to delivering technology solutions for efficient, profitable waste and recycling operations.

Viably (formerly Komptech Americas), a leading North American supplier of waste and recycling equipment, announced a strategic partnership with Turmec, a global leader in waste processing and recycling systems integration. Together, the two industry innovators aim to provide cutting-edge, sustainable solutions for the waste management sector in the United States and Canada, with a focus on Construction and Demolition (C&D) recycling.

Through this collaboration, Viably customers will gain access to Turmec's renowned engineering services, including comprehensive recycling system design, engineering, integration, and support. These enhanced capabilities will equip businesses to efficiently process tough waste materials and meet the growing demand for sustainable solutions.

"Our partnership with Turmec highlights our commitment to empowering clients with a wider range of waste processing solutions, including advanced stationary plant systems, while delivering innovative and tailored service," stated Viably President, Brandon Lapsys.

Targeting the Challenges of C&D Waste Recycling

The construction industry produces millions of tons of waste annually, often resulting in material that is difficult to process and streamline. Viably's partnership with Turmec addresses this challenge head-on. Leveraging Viably's extensive portfolio of stationary recycling equipment, such as the Komptech Terminator high-torque shredder and the Komptech Ballistor ballistic waste separator, alongside Turmec's state-of-the-art system integrations, customers can optimize the recovery of high-quality materials from C&D waste, increase process efficiency, all while minimizing landfill disposal costs and dependency.

Turmec is known for its expertise in engineering and constructing compact waste processing plants that maximize the use of available space without compromising operational efficiency. By utilizing innovative designs and advanced technologies, Turmec develops tailored solutions that optimize plant layouts for diverse customer needs. Furthermore, Turmec remains focused on delivering future-proof system designs, ensuring that their plants are adaptable to accommodate future expansions or evolving waste stream challenges. This forward-thinking approach enables clients to stay ahead in the dynamic waste and recycling industry, maintaining flexibility and scalability in their operations.

"Turmec has over 25 years of experience in designing and building best-in-class recycling systems in the waste industry. By partnering with Viably, we can bring this expertise to even more customers across North America, adapting our solutions to meet their needs," said Geoff Bailey, CEO of Turmec.

Viably and Turmec at the 2025 C&D World Conference

Viably, an exclusive Titanium Sponsor of the 2025 C&D World Conference & Exhibition, will exhibit in booth 20 at the event, taking place March 11-14, 2025, in Dallas, TX. As the premier gathering for construction and demolition (C&D) recycling professionals, C&D World provides a dynamic platform for industry leaders to connect, share critical insights, and explore the latest innovations driving the future of sustainable practices in the sector. As part of its Titanium Sponsorship, Viably is proud to sponsor the Issues and Education Fundraiser, CDRA's primary fundraising initiative supporting research, advocacy, and other key efforts to advance C&D recycling.

Team members from both Viably and Turmec will be present at the event, providing a unique opportunity for visitors to engage directly with industry experts from both organizations. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge about cutting-edge recycling solutions designed to enhance efficiency and maximize material recovery in C&D operations.

A Strategic Collaboration for Sustainable Solutions

The Viably-Turmec partnership is more than just an agreement-it's a strategic relationship that prioritizes customer success. Turmec will work closely with Viably's clients to provide full-service guidance throughout the entire lifespan of the systems integration process, from initial design to installation to post-installation. This includes a comprehensive inventory and supply of spare, service, and maintenance parts as well as factory technical support and service. This tailored, hands-on approach ensures customers can more efficiently achieve their operational goals.

Turmec's mission is to design and build innovative, cost-effective, easy-to-operate, environmentally sustainable engineering solutions, operating according to their company's Core Values of Professionalism, Partnership, Safety, Quality, and Trust & Respect. This collaboration aligns strongly with Viably's goal of Delivering Possible to the waste and recycling industry. It underscores the combined commitment of both companies to providing environmentally sustainable solutions that drive efficiency, increase profitability, and contribute to a circular economy.

About Viably

Viably (formerly Komptech Americas) is the North American master distributor of Komptech equipment and systems, Harp Renewables food waste recyclers, the U.S. distributor of Scott Equipment Company food waste depackaging and drywall recycling systems, a distributor of MGL stacking conveyors and mulch coloring units, and the distributor of Diamond Z grinders in the Southwest U.S. Our specialized product portfolio comprises over 50 machine types engineered to tackle the toughest challenges of Construction and Demolition (C&D), Organic Waste, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), and Single-Stream Recycling streams. With a consultative approach to solutions development for customers and unmatched after-sales support, including parts and technical service, we empower our clients with new capabilities to help them evolve their business and protect our planet.

For more information about Viably and its complete portfolio of waste-processing solutions, please visit thinkviably.com.

About Turmec

Established in 1972, Turmec is a leading international provider of materials handling and recovery solutions to the waste processing sector. It specializes in the end-to-end design and building of complex waste separation and processing systems, which are critical for large-scale, efficient waste processing and recycling plants. The business employs 100 people and operates from a 66,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility at Rathcairn within the Irish-speaking Gaeltacht area of County Meath, exporting globally.

To learn more, visit https://turmec.com.

