Hop-on, Inc.: SocialSafe Appoints Jeff Lerner as Chief Marketing Officer to Lead the Future of Social Media Ownership and Monetization

With a bold vision to redefine content ownership, SocialSafe welcomes Jeff Lerner as CMO, introducing revenue-sharing for influencers, cross-platform content preservation, and DRM-protected social media archives.

SocialSafe, Inc. a subsidiary of Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN), SocialSafe, the revolutionary social media DVR platform, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jeff Lerner as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A visionary entrepreneur and influencer advocate, Lerner will spearhead SocialSafe's growth, ensuring that creators, influencers, and their audiences never lose access to valuable digital content-no matter the shifting tides of social media.

Empowering Influencers with Ownership and Revenue Sharing

SocialSafe is redefining the creator economy by giving influencers and their fans control over their digital legacy. Unlike traditional social platforms that dictate content visibility, demonetize creators, or delete posts without warning, SocialSafe allows users to securely back up their content, replay it anytime, and monetize their archives.

One of SocialSafe's most groundbreaking features is its revenue-sharing model, where influencers earn each time fans save their content. This ensures creators are not only protected from content takedowns or demonetization but can also generate sustainable, long-term income from their archives.

"With Jeff Lerner at the helm of our marketing strategy, SocialSafe is set to revolutionize content ownership, digital rights, and monetization for creators," said Peter Michaels, CEO of Digitalage, the parent company of SocialSafe. "His expertise in digital entrepreneurship and deep understanding of creator needs align perfectly with our mission to give power back to influencers and their fans."

A DVR for Social Media - Never Miss Content Again

SocialSafe is the first DVR for social media, allowing users to follow their favorite influencers and automatically back up content across major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, X (Twitter), and more. Fans will never miss a post, even if it's deleted or removed due to algorithmic changes, copyright claims, or platform shutdowns.

"For too long, creators and fans have been at the mercy of social media companies," said Jeff Lerner, CMO of SocialSafe. "SocialSafe is changing that by ensuring that content remains accessible, creators remain profitable, and fans remain connected-forever. This is a game-changer for the industry, and I'm honored to be part of this movement."

Unparalleled Security with Digital Rights Management (DRM)

At its core, SocialSafe isn't just a backup tool-it's a secure vault for digital content. With bank-grade encryption and Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology, SocialSafe ensures that creators maintain full control over their content, protecting their intellectual property from unauthorized use or deletion.

The Market Opportunity: A $480 Billion Creator Economy Awaits

The global social media market exceeds $300 billion annually, with 4.9 billion users generating over 1.4 billion hours of content daily. Yet, 87% of creators lack a reliable way to safeguard their content, and 79% have suffered financial losses due to demonetization or content removal. SocialSafe is here to solve this problem, offering an unprecedented solution for content preservation and monetization.

Join the SocialSafe Revolution

SocialSafe is currently accepting early access users, with a full platform rollout planned for in the near future. Influencers, creators, and fans can sign up now at SocialSafe.cloud to secure their digital legacy and unlock new revenue streams.

