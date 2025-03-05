Chromalloy Announces New Vice President of Energy Market & Programs

Chromalloy, a global leader in advanced manufacturing and repair solutions for gas turbine engines, is pleased to announce the appointment of Brion Patt to the newly created role of Vice President of Energy Market & Programs. In this global leadership role, Brion will be responsible for driving the development and execution of Chromalloy's overall energy market business strategy, focusing on growth, profitability, and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Brion Patt has over 40 years of experience in the aerospace and energy end markets and has recently led growth for the aeroderivative portion of the CHROMALLOY energy aftermarket. His expertise in managing customer relationships, leading cross-functional teams, and driving innovation in energy solutions positions him well to navigate complex business environments and promote the acceptance of alternative parts and services. Brion will have ownership of Chromalloy solutions for LM series aeroderivative engines, and a range of heavy-duty and large frame gas turbine generators. He will also have broad oversight of our TSL - Turbine Services Limited operating unit in Glasgow, Scotland to ensure we have complete alignment of our global energy strategies. He has a proven track record in deploying growth strategies, building high performing teams, network development, and customer relationship management.

In his previous role at Chromalloy, Brion grew the aeroderivative business by over $100M and increased the energy business margins by over 20%. He also launched new product solutions that are expected to drive further sales growth in the coming years.

Brion holds an undergraduate degree from Purdue University and an MBA in Finance from Xavier University. His extensive end-market experience and track record of driving results make him a key addition to Chromalloy's extended leadership team.

Chromalloy expects growing demand for turbine engine driven distributed power for peak load power markets, data centers and severe service oil & gas upstream and midstream applications will be a continued growth driver for our energy segment. We look forward to Brion's leadership as we continue to invest in Chromalloy's energy aftermarket solutions.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and service for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For over 70 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in FAA-certified, third-party PMA and DER solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

