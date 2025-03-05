Toronto, Ontario and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Minera Alamos Inc. (TSXV: MAI) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual & Special General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held Friday, February 28th, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.

Shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management. All five of the individuals nominated for the board of directors, namely Darren Koningen, Doug Ramshaw, Bruce Durham, Ruben Padilla and Kevin Small received the support of the Company's shareholders to continue in their roles for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders also voted in favour of:

Ratifying the appointment of McGovern Hurley LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix the remunerations of the auditors; and

Ratifying and approving the adoption of the Omnibus Incentive Plan.

A total of 210,743,111 Minera Alamos common shares were voted, representing 42.07% of total shares issued and outstanding as at the record date of the meeting.

About Minera Alamos Inc.

Minera Alamos is a gold production and development Company. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach mine in Sonora that is currently going through the start-up of operations at the new Nicho Main deposit. The 100%-owned Cerro de Oro oxide gold project in northern Zacatecas has considerable past drilling and metallurgical work completed and the proposed mining project is currently being guided through the permitting process by the Company's permitting consultants. The La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango (100%-owned) has a positive, robust preliminary economic assessment (PEA) completed, and the main Federal permits are in place. Minera Alamos is built around its operating team that together brought three open pit heap leach gold mines into successful production in Mexico over the last 14 years. Minera Alamos also wholly-owns the Copperstone mine and associated infrastructure in La Paz Country, Arizona, an advanced development asset with a permitted plan of operations that can be developed in parallel with planned project advancements in Mexico.

The Company's strategy is to develop very low capex assets while expanding the projects' resources and continuing to pursue complementary strategic acquisitions.

