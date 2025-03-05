Melbourne, Victoria, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Stacked Farm, a leader in controlled environment agriculture, has announced its new location in the Melbourne Airport precinct. This $150 million project will develop a fully automated, climate-controlled facility spanning 10,000 square meters.





Stacked Farm's New Melbourne Location, Melbourne Airport Precinct

The state-of-the-art farm is projected to produce 3.4 million kilograms of fresh herbs and leafy greens annually, specializing in cos, mixed leaf lettuces, spinach, rocket, basil, and more. By eliminating reliance on imports and shielding crops from adverse weather, the project promises to redefine how Australians access quality produce.

Notably, this is the first large-scale vertical farm of its kind located within an airport precinct in the Southern Hemisphere. With an operational model that requires only 15 staff members and 25 pieces of proprietary robotics, efficiency is at the forefront of the design.

Construction began in January 2025, with the facility slated to open in mid-2026. The project's financing includes a mix of debt and equity, bolstered by investments from Magnetar Capital, a US-based alternative assets manager.

The finished facility will feature a zero-waste water system and be powered entirely by green energy, enabling significantly faster crop cycles-yielding produce in 16 to 31 days compared to the traditional 45 to 80 days.





Stacked Farm Founder Daniel Tzvetkoff & partners breaking ground in Melbourne

Stacked Farm Chief Operating Officer Sam Canavan said that it will cut costs.

"Stacked Farm Melbourne isn't just another AgTech project-it's a game-changer. Our cutting-edge design and proprietary technology are redefining farming efficiency and setting a new global benchmark. This is the future of fresh food, built by a world-class team," he said.

Australians are hungry for fresh, nutrient-rich produce without the hefty price tag. They want authentic flavors, minimal additives, and maximum nutritional value, yet rising costs have made healthy eating increasingly challenging. That's where we step in. Stacked Farm is literally cultivating the solution-delivering premium produce at prices that make sense, and ultimately fueling a healthier nation."

Jai McDermott, Melbourne Airport Chief of Ground Transport, Property & Retail

"We're thrilled to welcome Stacked Farm to Melbourne Airport. There's no other business like this at Melbourne Airport - or even in the country."

The planning for this facility has been years in the making, involving extensive due diligence and detailed design work in partnership with Total Construction.

About Stacked Farm

Stacked Farm is a leader in fully automated vertical farming, delivering premium-quality produce through proprietary technology and sustainable growing methods. By integrating robotics, climate-controlled environments, and an end-to-end automated farming system, Stacked Farm ensures consistent, high-yield production with minimal resources. Its innovative approach reduces food miles, enhances food security, and offers scalable, long-term supply solutions to meet the growing demand for fresh, locally grown produce. Committed to sustainability, Stacked Farm operates with zero-waste water systems and industry-leading efficiency, redefining the future of agriculture.

