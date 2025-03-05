Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Whatever It Takes Records and Tapes, an independent record label with interests in television and books, proudly announces the release of the debut E.P. by GTA Rhythm Section. This project marks a significant milestone for Stephen Stohn, a celebrated songwriter known for his numerous hit songs in Canada during the late 1970s.

Despite his success as a songwriter, this E.P. represents Stohn's first venture as an artist.

Stephen Stohn's illustrious career includes writing several top ten singles in Canada and composing the iconic theme song "Whatever it Takes" for the acclaimed television series Degrassi. His contributions to the series as Executive Producer have earned him 13 Canadian Screen Awards, further solidifying his legacy in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his achievements in music and television, Stephen Stohn holds the prestigious Order of Canada and serves as the Chancellor of Trent University. His multifaceted career and dedication to the arts have made him a respected figure in both the academic and entertainment communities.

The debut E.P. by GTA Rhythm Section is a testament to Stohn's enduring passion for music and his desire to explore new creative avenues. The project showcases his unique artistic vision and promises to captivate audiences with its innovative sound.

"Stephen Stohn's transition from songwriter to artist is a remarkable journey that we are thrilled to support," said Cameron Carpenter, CEO of Whatever It Takes Records and Tapes. "His contributions to the music and television industries are unparalleled, and this E.P. is a reflection of his extraordinary talent and creativity."

Whatever It Takes Records and Tapes continues to champion diverse artistic expressions across various media, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering innovation. The release of GTA Rhythm Section's debut E.P. is a testament to the label's dedication to supporting groundbreaking projects that resonate with audiences worldwide.

About Whatever It Takes Records and Tapes

Independent record label with interests in tv and books

