Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud Announces Official Mainnet Launch, Aiming to Bridge Web2 and Web3

Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, a distributed intelligent component protocol, announced the official launch of its mainnet on March 6th. Endless is committed to reducing the barriers for Web2 applications transition to Web3, providing developers with a one-stop Web3 application development platform, and offering users a Web2-level experience.

Powered by the public chain based on the Move language, Endless integrates various AI capabilities and plugins, committed to becoming the best connector between AI and Crypto. It allows developers to build Crypto AI applications more simply and quickly in a componentized manner, facilitating the arrival of the AI Agentic Super Intelligent System.

Users can register and log in to the Endless wallet through the blockchain explorer, perform cross-chain asset transfers via cross-chain bridges, and download DApps built on the Endless mainnet. The social application Luffa, built on Endless, has also been launched, integrating Endless' official wallet. Endless officials stated that all relevant interaction information will be recorded and will affect airdrop distributions.

The current version supports basic public chain features such as validator nodes and smart contracts. Features such as blockchain explorers, wallets, token issuance, cross-chain bridges, and multi-signature are about to be launched. Multiple applications built on Endless are also in testing, including NFT markets, DEX (decentralized exchanges), etc. The project team has now opened the node operator application channel. The relay node network is currently under testing and will be officially launched soon.

Endless is committed to accelerating the arrival of the Web3 era, promoting the innovation and popularization of valuable Web3 applications, helping developers build Web3 applications with real user value, allowing users to control their digital autonomy and participate in the distribution of network value.

Web3 presented a promising prospect for users with complete autonomy over their digital identities, assets, and data. However, Endless believes the Web3 industry has now encountered a bottleneck: applications are concentrated in the financial industry and have not brought more value to users' daily lives and work, making it impossible to achieve mass adoption. This is mainly because the threshold for using and developing Web3 applications is relatively high, and the industry and technology stack are relatively isolated, failing to integrate well with new technologies. To promote the prosperity and innovation of Web3 applications, a more high-performance, low-threshold, and highly compatible infrastructure is needed.

Endless has made significant innovations in reducing development and usage thresholds, improving scalability, and compatibility, creating a comprehensive infrastructure to realize the vision of Web3.

Endless provides a high-performance, scalable decentralized infrastructure that can finalize on-chain transactions in 0.5 seconds, support tens of thousands of transactions per second, and only charge extremely low transaction fees. Endless' computing and storage are decentralized, and through its self-developed relay node network, it has achieved decentralization at the message forwarding level, significantly improving the degree of decentralization of the network.

Endless provides an integrated, componentized development platform, offering public chain, storage, and message forwarding services, as well as wallets, identity authentication, login components, cross-chain bridges, multi-language SDKs, and other common components. Developers do not need to purchase their own cloud servers and storage or start from scratch, significantly reducing the development threshold and allowing Web2 developers to easily get started. In the future, Endless will also launch a component marketplace where developers can publish their developed components to the market for rewards, enriching the diversity of the component platform and meeting more industry needs.

To improve the user experience, Endless' wallet supports not only mnemonic registration and login but also login methods like Google accounts. It also introduces a mechanism where developers can pay gas fees on behalf of users, allowing Web2 users to smoothly use DApps without learning Web3-related concepts.

Notably, Endless is also the best development platform for Crypto AI. Endless is currently cooperating with the University of Surrey, which ranks first in artificial intelligence in the UK and is a major leader in large model research, developing globally leading efficient large language models and real-time image generation AI models. Endless has integrated mainstream AIGC models such as ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion into the development platform and is compatible with mainstream AI Agent developer frameworks such as Eliza and Swarms. Developers can quickly integrate the capabilities of AI large models into DApps and develop AI Agents combined with the encryption field.

Overall, Endless offers three aspects of AI-related components: SDKs and APIs for developers to quickly access various underlying models and plugins for AIGC and AI Agent application development ; various atomic AI capabilities such as on-chain data analysis and translation ; a unified component platform and standardized communication protocol, enabling AI Agents to connect with Web 3 components like on-chain wallet, achieving interoperability between Crypto and AI.

The Endless network is open to all developers, and the official team will soon launch relevant incentive plans, welcoming developers from all industries with ideas to build applications on Endless.

Xiong Yu, co-president of Endless, stated that finance is the main battlefield of Web3, and decentralized technology can play a huge role in protecting copyright. The emerging AIGC capability can significantly reduce content production costs, transform DeFi decision-making and investment methods, so he is very optimistic about the development of DeFAI and content applications on Endless.

