Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ("Gatekeeper" or the "Company"), a leader in intelligent video and data solutions for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gatekeeper Systems USA Inc. located in Bristol, PA, has received a contract from Coach & Equipment Bus Sales Inc. to provide Mobile Data Collectors, Rear Vision Systems, Video Display Mirrors, and other interior and exterior video devices, which are to be OEM factory installed on new Paratransit vehicles. The contract value is approximately US $666,000 (approximately C $955,000).

Paratransit vehicles provide transportation service for people with disabilities who are functionally unable to use regular accessible fixed-route bus service for some or all their transportation needs. Video plays an important role on Paratransit vehicles to ensure an overall safer transportation environment and to protect people in transit.

Gatekeeper's Rear Vision System is a ruggedized design video system that provides a clear view behind the vehicle, even in complete darkness. When coupled together with Gatekeeper's Video Display Mirror it provides the bus driver with an easy-to-use rear view of the vehicle.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to interconnect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company's data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

