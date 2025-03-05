Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Steve Parsons, Managing Director, FireFly Metals Ltd. ("FireFly Metals" or the "Company") (TSX: FFM) and his team, joined Luke Allshorn, Head of Business Development Australia and SE Asia, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.





FireFly Metals Ltd is an emerging copper-gold company focused on advancing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold project in Newfoundland, Canada. The Project currently hosts a Mineral Resource prepared in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012) and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101) of 24.4Mt of Measured and Indicated Resources at 1.9% for 460Kt CuEq and 34.5Mt of Inferred Resources at 2% for 690Kt CuEq. The Company has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the copper-gold resource to demonstrate a globally significant copper-gold asset. FireFly has commenced a 130,000m diamond drilling program and is led by a strong Board and Management team with a proven track record of success.

