Care USA: CARE's "She Leads the World" Campaign Returns in Celebration of International Women's Day

CARE, the leading humanitarian organization dedicated to saving lives and defeating poverty, announced today the return of "She Leads the World," their award-winning, multi-day campaign in celebration of International Women's Day on March 8. This year, "She Leads the World" will feature a series of events and other special initiatives designed to uplift women's stories to advance CARE's mission.

CARE on Capitol Hill:

"She Leads the World" kicks off on March 4 and 5 with CARE on Capitol Hill, a semiannual gathering of the organization's supporters in Washington, D.C. The two-day event will start with a day of training sessions on March 4. On March 5, CARE Ambassador Kimberly Williams-Paisley joins a group of CARE advocates as they meet with congressional representatives about the critical role of U.S. international leadership in helping families survive immediate crises and emerge from poverty - ensuring a brighter future for everyone. Their day on Capitol Hill will include a special luncheon with policymakers and champions of change at Top of the Hill commemorating International Women's Day.

Storytelling panel with the Female Quotient and P&G at SXSW:

On International Women's Day - March 8 - CARE Ambassadors Bellamy Young and Zuriel Oduwole will headline a fireside chat with the Female Quotient and P&G at SXSW in Austin, TX. Young and Oduwole will be joined by CARE's Chief Marketing Officer Monica Rowe and P&G VP of Communications Allison Tummon Kamphuis. The conversation will spotlight global women leaders and their work uplifting their communities. More information on the conversation can be found here.

She Leads with CARE hosted by Bellamy Young:

She Leads with CARE, a six-episode podcast series hosted by actress and producer Bellamy Young premieres on March 11, 2025. The series highlights the stories of inspiring women leaders around the world and encourages listeners to realize the power within themselves to create change. Each She Leads with CARE installment will be released weekly on Apple and Spotify. Episodes feature Young in conversation with women from Honduras, Jordan, Nepal, Tanzania, Ukraine, and Vietnam who have each been positively impacted by CARE's programs. Each episode gives listeners an opportunity to learn more about the women featured and support CARE programs.

In partnership with:

P&G, maker of brands like Always, Olay, Pantene, and Secret, returns as a presenting partner for CARE's International Women's Day campaign. Together, CARE and P&G work to foster educational and economic opportunities for women and girls as well as to improve access to clean drinking water and proper hygiene.

Humble has teamed up with CARE for International Women's Day and Women's History Month-raising funds to help women entrepreneurs around the world grow their businesses, support their families, and build brighter futures.

CARE currently works in over 100 countries around the world, empowering individuals and families to achieve their dreams in a way that can be sustained and built upon in the years to come. Learn more about CARE's work and discover stories of its impact by visiting care.org/sheleads and by following the organization on Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About CARE

Founded in 1945 with the creation of the CARE Package®, CARE is a leading humanitarian organization fighting global poverty. CARE places special focus on working alongside women and girls. Equipped with the proper resources, women and girls have the power to lift whole families and entire communities out of poverty. In 2024, CARE worked in 121 countries, reaching 53 million people through 1,450 projects. To learn more, visit www.care.org.

