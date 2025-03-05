Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - Cypress Hills Resource Corp. (TSXV: CHY.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for total gross proceeds of up to C$50,000. The Private Placement will consist of up to 1,000,000 shares at a price of C$0.05 per share. Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Company also intends to settle outstanding debt in the amount of $15,750 by the issuance of 315,000 common shares of the Company at $0.05 per share ("Debt Settlement").

Closing of the Private Placement and Debt Settlement are subject to the receipt of all applicable regulatory and board approvals. All securities issued under the Private Placement and Debt Settlement will be subject to a hold period expiring 4 months and 1 day after issuance, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

For further information on the contents of this news release or the activities of Cypress please contact:

