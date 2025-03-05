DeFrenza Lee LLP Announces Sherry Hunt as Its Newest Partner

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 5, 2025 / DeFrenza Lee LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Sherry Hunt to the firm's partnership. "Sherry exemplifies the qualities we value most at DeFrenza Lee LLP-exceptional legal acumen, unwavering dedication, and outstanding client service," said Lynn Lee, Co-Founding Partner. "Sherry's hard work, diligence, and commitment to excellence have made her an indispensable part of our team," said Sara Frasco, Partner.

Since joining DeFrenza Lee LLP in 2021, Ms. Hunt has built a reputation for excellence in Purchase and Sale Transactions, Commercial Leasing, Real Estate Financing, and Corporate and Business Transactions. Her focus on providing thoughtful, client-centered solutions has been a cornerstone of her success and a significant asset to the firm.

Co-Founding Partner Marc De Frenza adds, "We are thrilled to promote Sherry to partnership and look forward to her continued ability to bring our clients the exceptional care and expertise that contribute to their success and to the success of the firm."

Sherry Hunt

Ms. Hunt's practice includes all aspects of real estate transactions, with an emphasis on acquisitions, dispositions, commercial leasing, real estate secured financing, and joint ventures.

Ms. Hunt has experience representing developers and property owners in purchase and sale transactions involving raw land, multi-family housing, retail, industrial, and mixed-use developments.

Ms. Hunt's leasing practice includes representing landlords and tenants in connection with drafting and negotiating leases, amendments, subordination, non-disturbance, and attornment agreements, and estoppel certificates, with an emphasis on retail, industrial, and office leases.

Ms. Hunt has also represented borrowers and institutional lenders in a broad range of real estate secured financing transactions, including acquisition, construction, and permanent loans secured by various types of real property, including multi-family projects, office and industrial buildings, retail centers, and mixed-use developments.

Ms. Hunt's experience includes representing sponsors in connection with structuring, drafting, and negotiating joint venture agreements, navigating key issues such as management structures, distribution waterfalls, remedies for capital defaults, buy-sell provisions, and other dispute resolution and exit strategies.

Ms. Hunt received her Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School. Prior to law school, Ms. Hunt graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, Irvine with Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Psychology.

Ms. Hunt can be reached at:

DeFrenza Lee LLP

3200 Park Center Drive, Suite 1160 | Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Direct: 714.617.9792| Email: sherry@defrenzalee.com | Web: www.defrenzalee.com

SOURCE: Defrenza Lee LLP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire