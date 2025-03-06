Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - The Directors of Solis Minerals Ltd. (ASX: SLM) (TSXV: SLMN) (OTCQB: SLMFF) (FSE: 08W) ("Solis Minerals" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that the Company has closed Tranche 1 of the Placement, issuing a total of 21,961,220 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) over common shares at A$0.085 per New Share to raise gross proceeds of A$1,866,703.70. The Company's total issued equity capital post Tranche 1 allotment is 109,806,103 shares.

Assisting brokers received, in aggregate, fees of 6% of the funds raised under the Placement, being a total of $112,002.22 in connection with the closing of Tranche 1.

As previously advised, Tranche 2 of the Placement is subject to shareholder approval to be sought at a Special Shareholder Meeting of the Company held on or around early April 2025.

CDIs trading on the ASX issued on account of the shares cannot be converted into common shares of the Company for the purposes of trading such shares in Canada until four months and one day have elapsed from the issuance date.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board.

About Solis Minerals Limited

Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is building a significant copper portfolio around its core tenements of Ilo Este and Ilo Norte and elsewhere in the Coastal Belt of Peru and currently holds 81 exploration concessions for a total of 69,200Ha (46 concessions granted with 35 applications in process).

The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243498

SOURCE: Solis Minerals Ltd.