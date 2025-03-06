FinTags Empowers Malaysian Accounting Firms with XBRL Solutions for MBRS 2.0 Compliance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinTags Sdn Bhd, Malaysia's leading XBRL services provider, has introduced specialized XBRL solutions tailored for accounting firms navigating MBRS 2.0. These solutions streamline compliance, enhance accuracy, and improve efficiency, enabling firms to manage multiple client filings with ease.

With the expansion of SSM's mandatory XBRL reporting, accounting firms face a surge in filings. FinTags' platform allows firms to scale their digital reporting services without compromising compliance or increasing staff hours.

"Accounting firms are at the frontline of MBRS 2.0, managing complex client submissions under strict deadlines," said Shobika, Senior Manager of Customer Success at FinTags. "Our solutions transform this challenge into an opportunity by significantly reducing preparation time and rejection rates."

Key Features of FinTags' XBRL Solutions

Multi-Client Management Platform: A secure online Client Portal offers centralized control, role-based access, automated deadline tracking, and client-specific taxonomy mapping.

A secure online Client Portal offers centralized control, role-based access, automated deadline tracking, and client-specific taxonomy mapping. XBRL Libraries: Over 250 pre-validated, industry-specific templates compatible with MFRS and MPERS taxonomies, reducing tagging time by up to 65%.

Over 250 pre-validated, industry-specific templates compatible with MFRS and MPERS taxonomies, reducing tagging time by up to 65%. White-Label Client Portal: Firms can offer branded XBRL services through customizable interfaces, enhancing their digital reporting capabilities.

Firms can offer branded XBRL services through customizable interfaces, enhancing their digital reporting capabilities. Bulk Discounting Structure: Volume-based pricing increases profitability as service demand grows.

Proven Results for Accounting Firms

"Before FinTags, each XBRL filing required 15-20 hours and multiple reviews," said Lee Wei Tan, Managing Partner at a Kuala Lumpur accounting firm. "Now, we complete filings in 4-6 hours with zero rejections, turning compliance into a high-margin service."

Accounting firms using FinTags report:

72% reduction in preparation time per filing

in preparation time per filing 98.9% first-time acceptance with SSM submissions

with SSM submissions Expanded services to newly regulated sectors under MBRS 2.0

FinTags XBRL Implementation Program for Accounting Firms

FinTags offers a specialized onboarding program, including:

Access to the secure online Client Portal

Workflow integration with existing accounting systems

Initial client portfolio setup and template creation

Dedicated account management and regulatory updates

"Accounting firms shouldn't have to choose between scaling their XBRL practice and maintaining quality," said Santhosh Wilson, Director - Service Delivery. "Our solutions ensure they achieve both."

About FinTags

Founded in 2019, FinTags Sdn Bhd specializes in XBRL implementation, digital financial reporting, and regulatory compliance. Recognized by SSM BizTrust, FinTags partners with leading accounting firms across Malaysia and Singapore to drive digital transformation in financial reporting.

