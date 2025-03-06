Apple is strengthening its product lineup with a new MacBook Air featuring the powerful M4 chip, offered at a reduced starting price of $999-a $100 decrease from previous models. This price reduction could drive sales growth for the tech giant, which already reported impressive Mac segment revenue of $8.99 billion last quarter, exceeding analyst expectations of $7.96 billion. Available in 13-inch and 15-inch versions, the new models can be pre-ordered now and will hit stores on March 12. With a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, Apple continues to dominate the tech industry landscape. The new MacBook Air features an improved 12-MP camera, support for dual external displays, and battery life up to 18 hours, positioning it as an attractive option for students and business users alike.

Supply Chain Signals Positive Outlook

Foxconn, Apple's primary manufacturing partner, reported a remarkable 25% revenue increase in the first two months of 2025, reaching approximately $33.5 billion. This growth acceleration, compared to 11% in the previous year, suggests robust demand for Apple products. Industry experts forecast Foxconn's Q1 revenue to grow by 22% to $1.6 trillion New Taiwan dollars. The strong performance of Apple's key supplier serves as a positive indicator for the iPhone maker's production and sales development. Foxconn's dual role as both an Apple manufacturer and major supplier for Nvidia AI servers positions it advantageously in the growing artificial intelligence market, potentially benefiting Apple's value chain and signaling promising prospects for shareholders.

Ad

Fresh Apple information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Apple analysis...