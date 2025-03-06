Evotec SE's stock is showing notable signs of recovery, with shares climbing approximately 2.0% to €7.26 on Wednesday's XETRA trading. This upward movement comes as a welcome development for investors, with the stock reaching an intraday high of €7.42 and attracting substantial trading volume exceeding 418,000 shares. The Hamburg-based biotechnology firm's performance stands out against a weaker overall market, particularly outperforming the struggling TecDAX index. Despite this positive momentum, Evotec faces significant hurdles ahead, having recently reported disappointing financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, with a loss of €0.22 per share and revenue declining by 5.8% to €184.89 million.

Financial Outlook Remains Complex

The company has announced key financial reporting dates for 2025, with their annual financial report scheduled for release on April 17, followed by quarterly reports on May 7, August 13, and November 5. While the stock has recovered approximately 44% from its yearly low of €5.06 in early August, it remains substantially below its 52-week high of €14.77 recorded in March 2024. Analysts maintain an average price target of €9.68, suggesting potential upside, but also project losses of €0.762 per share for fiscal 2024 with no expected dividend payments. These upcoming financial disclosures will provide crucial insights for investors navigating Evotec's challenging market position.

Ad

Fresh Evotec information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Evotec analysis...