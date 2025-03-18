New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2025) - DataNumen, Inc., a pioneer in data recovery solutions since 2001, today announced the release of DataNumen SQL Recovery 7.3, a significant update to its flagship software designed to address the pervasive issue of SQL Server database corruption. This latest version introduces groundbreaking features to maximize data retrieval, ensuring businesses and IT professionals can mitigate losses caused by damaged or inaccessible databases.





DataNumen SQL Recovery



Key Enhancements in Version 7.3

Text-based Recovery Fallback: Export user objects to text files when direct database recovery is hindered (e.g., syntax errors in object definitions).

Enhanced Recovery Rates: Optimized algorithms extract more data from severely compromised databases.

Bug Fixes: Improved stability and performance across Windows OS environments, including Windows 11 and Server 2022.

Who Needs DataNumen SQL Recovery?

Database Administrators (DBAs) & IT Teams - Protect and recover critical SQL Server databases efficiently.

- Protect and recover critical SQL Server databases efficiently. Data Recovery & Computer Repair Professionals - Offer best-in-class SQL database recovery services.

- Offer best-in-class SQL database recovery services. Business Owners & Enterprise Users - Safeguard business-critical financial, customer, and operational data.

- Safeguard business-critical financial, customer, and operational data. Support Centers & IT Consultants - Assist clients in restoring their SQL databases with high success rates.

Why Choose DataNumen SQL Recovery?

DataNumen SQL Recovery boasts an unmatched 92.60% recovery rate, the highest in the industry, significantly outperforming competitors in restoring corrupted SQL Server databases. Additionally, it offers the Best Recovery Guarantee, ensuring a full refund if any other software recovers more data, providing users with complete confidence in its performance.

Other key features include:

Comprehensive Recovery Features - Recovers tables, indexes, deleted records, and all other SQL Server objects.

- Recovers tables, indexes, deleted records, and all other SQL Server objects. Direct Recovery from Disk Images - Supports database recovery even from raw disk or drive image files.

- Supports database recovery even from raw disk or drive image files. Broad SQL Server Compatibility - Supports SQL Server 2005 and higher versions.

For more information, visit: https://www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery/compare/

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is a leader in data recovery innovation, with solutions trusted by Fortune Global 500 companies and cited in leading technical publications. Case studies, media reports, and accolades underscore its reputation. Discover more about DataNumen.

Links:

Company website: www.datanumen.com

Product page: www.datanumen.com/sql-recovery

Download: Download DataNumen SQL Recovery

