Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI CHINESE MEDIA STUDIES PROJECT EXCLUSIVE: Chinese Media Praises Chinese AI Company DeepSeek: 'America's Military Dominance Has Cracked'; 'We Must... Seize Strategic High Ground, and Secure Victory in Emerging Fie

WASHINGTON, D.C. / March 5, 2025 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has published a new report exclusive from the MEMRI Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP) about Chinese media praising Chinese AI company DeepSeek.

In January 2025, Chinese artificial intelligence company DeepSeek released a chatbot that rocked the artificial intelligence market with its efficiency and capability, leading to a $593 billion loss in value for the American technology company Nvidia in a single day, the largest one-day loss for any company on Wall Street.

In the aftermath, Chinese tech companies, commentators, professors, and the public have been celebrating what they view as a Chinese victory over American artificial intelligence capabilities. At a recent Provincial High-Quality Development Conference in China, Huang Kunming, the Chinese Comunist Party (CCP) Guangdong Party Secretary, made notable remarks about DeepSeek, the Chinese AI app that has shaken Silicon Valley and Wall Street over the past month.

He stated: "DeepSeek, with the courage and vigor of one who fears not the tiger, is shaking up the American AI giants and creating ripple effects. Our country has already shown new signs of leading the trends of the era. Guangdong should especially strive to take the lead among the many fierce competitors. We must take proactive action, comprehensively optimize and upgrade our industrial system, break free from the mid-to-low-end sectors, seize strategic high ground, and secure victory in emerging fields."

A Chinese-language article reporting on Kunming's comments said: "It is clear that the Chinese government sees DeepSeek as a direct challenger to leading U.S. AI platforms. More importantly, Beijing encourages its tech sector to emulate DeepSeek's perceived success as part of a broader effort to transition away from low-value manufacturing and position China as a peer competitor to the United States in cutting-edge industries."

According to the report, "China has long employed a 'whole-of-society approach' in its competition with the U.S. - a comprehensive national strategy that integrates government, military, industry, academia, and civilians to advance its geopolitical, economic, and technological ambitions. This approach is deeply rooted in Military-Civil Fusion (MCF), state-controlled economic policies, and ideological mobilization, ensuring that China's long-term strategic goals remain aligned across all sectors. This systemic strategy poses a persistent challenge to the U.S., necessitating a multi-faceted response encompassing economic, military, and ideological countermeasures. However, Washington has often been caught off guard by Beijing's rapid advancements - the rise of DeepSeek is just the latest example."

The following are a selection of exclusive content from the MEMRI Chinese Media Studies Project (CMSP) showing commentators in China celebrating the release of DeepSeek and analyzing its implications for the Chinese-American technology competition.

