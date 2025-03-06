Chillchat: SOL ARENA USHERS IN A NEW ERA OF CASUAL GAMING AND CRYPTO WAGERING ON SOLANA, WITH $CHILL TOKEN LAUNCHING SOON

SOL Arena, the Web3 multiplayer battle game developed by Chillchat ,will launch its $CHILL token at end-March 2025, following its sold-out Challengers NFT mint on Magic Eden on February 6, 2025.



BANGKOK, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOL Arena , a high-stake multiplayer battle game powered by Solana and now live in Open Beta, will launch its $CHILL token at end-March 2025, which will allow players to wager $CHILL in real-time crypto battles, or stake for in-game and ecosystem rewards. After welcoming more than 80,000 players worldwide since its Open Beta began on September 20, 2024, SOL Arena's highly anticipated $CHILL token launch follows a sold-out Challengers NFT mint on Magic Eden last month.

Developed by Chillchat , a Bangkok-based Web3 gaming studio, SOL Arena unites casual snake-style gameplay with massive real-time battles and large-scale crypto wagering. By pairing the simplicity of casual gaming with the thrill of real crypto stakes, SOL Arena delivers a fresh take on Web3 gaming on Solana - appealing to both casual gamers and competitive enthusiasts.

To support its continued growth and development, Chillchat previously secured US$8.69M in seed funding, led by Solana Ventures , Crypto.com Capital , and Big Brain Holdings . Matt Beck, Head of Investments at Solana Ventures said: "SOL Arena is introducing a new way to engage with crypto gaming - where every match matters because there's something real at stake. This is exactly the kind of innovation that will drive Web3 gaming forward."

SOL Big Brain of Big Brain Holdings said: "I'm hyped to see how SOL Arena evolves over time. Its approach to merging casual gaming with real-time wagering is already making waves in the Solana community."

A New Era of Web3 Gaming: Real-Time Crypto Wagering at Scale

SOL Arena merges the simplicity of popular multiplayer snake games with intense extraction gameplay, allowing up to 50 players to compete in real-time battles to collect noCHILL, outmaneuver opponents, and strategically withdraw their winnings. The upcoming High Roller Mode will introduce crypto wagering with $CHILL, raising the stakes for both casual players and high-level competitors. SOL Arena integrates the dynamic, community-driven Solana ecosystem directly into the game, where memecoin projects, NFT communities, and token holders unite under shared teams.

"Our vision is to merge casual gaming with degenerate memecoin activity and crypto network effects," said James Au, CEO and Game Director of Chillchat, "to deliver an exciting new player experience that redefines the thrill of 'winning'."

What's Next? Token Launch and Mobile Play

Following the Challengers NFT mint in February 2025, SOL Arena's next significant milestone is the launch of its ecosystem token, $CHILL, at the end of March.

The $CHILL token fuels SOL Arena's in-game economy, allowing players to wager it in High Roller mode, or stake it to earn in-game rewards. Players can qualify for a $CHILL airdrop by playing the game and extracting noCHILL, or by holding Chillchat Origin or SOL Arena Challengers' NFTs.

The official launch of the SOL Arena game, which will introduce new features such as Seasons, will include mobile versions for both iOS and Android available in mid-2025.

Join the SOL Arena Battles Now

SOL Arena is free to play now at solarena.io . Jump in, collect and extract noCHILL, and start climbing the leaderboards to secure your spot in the upcoming $CHILL airdrop.

About Chillchat

Chillchat is a Bangkok-based Web3 gaming studio dedicated to creating fun, accessible, and innovative blockchain-powered experiences. SOL Arena is the studio's flagship title, merging traditional gaming fundamentals with real crypto stakes, all secured by Solana's lightning-fast network. With an aim to pioneer the next generation of Web3 gaming, Chillchat invests in bold ideas that blend community engagement, financial incentives, and immersive gameplay.

