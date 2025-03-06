Wahed, an Islamic robo-advisor, appoints Shahril Hamdan to its Board of Directors.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wahed, a global Shariah-compliant fintech has appointed Shahril Hamdan to its Board of Directors.

Shahril Hamdan built a multi-sector career in the public, private, and digital media spaces over the last 15 years.

He notably held the position of Economic Director in the Prime Minister's Office and was a member of the National Economic Action Council. He was a consultant at McKinsey and Company and later became the CEO of Destini Oil, a Malaysian oilfield services company.

Shahril was recently appointed Head of Southeast Asia and Managing Director at GP Bullhound, a global tech advisory and investor with over USD1 billion in AUM and 13 offices across Europe, US and Asia.

This built on his previous VC and private markets experience syndicating angel and venture investments into Malaysian tech startups and later on founding a consultancy firm Watchtower Advisory where he advised international investors, asset managers and entrepreneurs with an interest in Malaysia and the broader Southeast Asian region.

His more public profile also includes co-hosting and co-owning Keluar Sekejap, a Malaysian digital media company anchored on its main podcast covering policy, politics and current affairs.

Shahril holds a MSc in Race, Ethnicity, and Postcolonial Studies from the London School of Economics, where he was the recipient of the 2011 Hobhouse Memorial Prize. Prior to this, he gained a BA in Economics from the University of Manchester.

On this appointment, Shahril commented, 'I am delighted to join the board at Wahed. Wahed's mission of furthering financial inclusion through creating best-in-class and values-based financial products is one I resonate with deeply and I look forward to supporting its growth ambitions.

Mohsin Siddiqui, Wahed CEO said, "We are pleased to welcome Shahril to Wahed. His unique understanding of the financial landscape in Southeast Asia, in particular the private markets, is valuable to us. We have always envisaged the region to be a global hub for Wahed and we are excited to bring Shahril's expertise in realizing this vision and continuing to grow our presence.

About Wahed

Founded in 2015, Wahed is a financial technology company that is advancing financial inclusion through accessible, affordable, and values-based investing. The company has made significant inroads in the world Shariah compliant investing by creating an easy-to-use digital platform that provides portfolio options to clients that align with their risk appetite. Wahed's services have already attracted over 400,000 customers globally.

For more information, visit: www.wahed.com

