Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2025) - On March 4, 2025, the 2025 Global WLAN Industry Forum had been held in Barcelona, Spain. Under the theme "Performance Defines Excellence, The Path to Premium WLAN," the forum gathered over 100 industry leaders, technical experts, and corporate representatives from more than 15 countries and regions. The discussions delved into the critical role of WLAN performance certification, emerging trends in technological innovations, and multi-scenario applications.

During the forum, WAA released a new testbed and introduced an additional authorized testing laboratory, further accelerating the international implementation of performance certification. Moreover, WAA, in collaboration with key industry representatives launched the "Joint Initiative to Enhance the Global WLAN Performance and Experience." This initiative aims to drive the development of high-quality WLAN network, setting new benchmarks for performance and user experience worldwide.

Exploring New Opportunities for WLAN Performance Enhancement

ZHANG Ping, Chair of the WAA, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, opened the forum by highlighting WLAN's foundational role in global internet connectivity. As WLAN technology rapidly penetrates vertical industries, optimizing WLAN performance and user experience has become increasingly crucial. WAA plan to launch new testing and certification initiatives in 2025, extending its efforts. He called on all WLAN industry stakeholders to unite, leveraging technological advancements to enhance WLAN performance and meet the growing demands of users.

Dr. Jim Lansford, Chair of the IEEE 802.11 Wireless Next Generation Standing Committee, reflected on the evolution of the IEEE 802.11 standards, highlighting the shift of WLAN networks from "meeting basic functionality" to "intelligent optimization of user experience." He introduced the Intelligent Wireless Control imitative, underscoring the transformative potential of AI and machine learning in optimizing WLAN performance.

ZHU Gang, Deputy Director-General of the Center for International Economic and Technological Cooperation at China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, emphasized the synergy potential of 5G and WLAN, which creates a "1+1>2" effect. He outlined Chinese strategic policies and real-world applications, advocating for global collaboration in technology development and open knowledge sharing to bridge the digital divide and foster inclusive digital growth.

ZHOU Jing, General Manager of Market Development at China Mobile (Hangzhou) Information Technology Co., Ltd., introduced integrated "Gigabit + Wi-Fi + Scenario-Based Applications" solutions, emphasizing the importance of user-centric experiences and will actively promote the implementation of WAA experience standards. He expressed the interests from China Mobile on collaboration with WAA on future projects such as sensing-communication integration, intelligent perception, and AI-powered networks, further advancing next-generation home campuses application and emerging technologies.

Zsolt Pesze, Managing Director/Country Manager at TÜV Rheinland Intercert, emphasized the role of standardized testing and certification in enhancing WLAN performance consistency and reliability. He notes that as an authorized laboratory of WAA, TÜV Rheinland will leverage its global testing infrastructure to support the international adoption of WAA certifications.

Exploring New Directions for Industry Development

Frank Effenberger, Q2 Rapporteur at ITU-T, shared how Fiber-to-the-Room (FTTR) technology achieves high-speed, low-latency coverage for entire homes. Combining intelligent FTTR with AI dynamic bandwidth scheduling optimizes network performance, shifting the focus from "best-effort service" to "deterministic experience", FTTR+AI builds the technical foundation of WLAN7+, This innovation is set to create an integrated, intelligent ecosystem for the WLAN industry.

Industrial communications experts Dr. André Perdigão and Francis Miao, from a joint innovation team of Instituto de Telecomunicações, Visabeira Group, and Huawei, shared the topic of 'WLAN & TSN Performance Test Introduction in Factory Manufacturing Scenario'. The study demonstrated that Wi-Fi 7 combined with TSN technology enables seamless roaming, traffic-priority scheduling, and efficient communication between devices with lower latency, higher throughput, and high reliability. Wi-Fi 7 combined with TSN technology shows great potential to influence the Industry 4.0 revolution.

Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), introduced OpenRoaming technology, which leverages cloud federation mechanisms, automated connections, and enhanced security protocols to enable seamless roaming in dynamic environments such as airports, shopping malls, and smart cities. OpenRoaming addresses issues like Wi-Fi fragmentation, insecurity, and difficult handovers, significantly improving user experience and promoting the integration of Wi-Fi and 5G applications.

