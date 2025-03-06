Regulatory News:

Azelis, the reference global innovation service provider for speciality chemicals and food ingredients, announces that Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) has published its Integrated Report for 2024, following the publication of its full-year results on 20 February 2025.

This report includes, amongst others:

Azelis' updated purpose, values, and business strategy

Its value proposition to customers, principals, employees, investors and other stakeholders

Fully CSRD-compliant sustainability statement

The consolidated financial statements for 2024 for the Azelis group

The reports of the statutory auditor.

To view the full report, click here: https://www.azelis.com/en/reports-and-presentations

To view the publications of Azelis' full-year results for 2024, click here: https://www.azelis.com/en/news/fy-2024-results-azelis-reports-stable-profits-supported-by-improving-trends

