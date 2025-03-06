Das Instrument 7V7 FR0014005OJ5 ACTICOR BIOTECH EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.03.2025The instrument 7V7 FR0014005OJ5 ACTICOR BIOTECH EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.03.2025Das Instrument 1KK1 FR0013495298 GAUSSIN S.A. EO 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.03.2025The instrument 1KK1 FR0013495298 GAUSSIN S.A. EO 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 07.03.2025