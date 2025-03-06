Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway to Showcase its Water Purifier Expertise at Aquatech Amsterdam 2025

Coway targets European market expansion with cutting-edge technology and distinctive design at Aquatech 2025, showcasing the SWITCH water purifier and more

SEOUL, South Korea, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, South Korea's No.1 environmental home appliances company, will participate in Aquatech Amsterdam 2025 from March 11th to 14th in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

As the world's leading trade exhibition for process, drinking, and wastewater, Aquatech Amsterdam provides a global platform for industry leaders to unveil their latest innovations and expand distribution networks. This year's exhibition is set to bring together over 900 exhibitors and 25,000 water professionals.

At the exhibition, Coway will explore new growth opportunities in the European water purifier market, by forging new partnerships and enhancing its brand awareness. Alongside its highly successful Asian product lineup, Coway is also set to introduce products optimized for European customers and businesses.

A highlight of Coway's showcase at the exhibition will be the unveiling of the company's upcoming water purifier, tentatively named 'SWITCH.' This eco-friendly model is able to adapt to various kitchen settings thanks to its countertop and under-sink convertibility, and also offers non-electric water purification, making it attractive to a diverse customer base - in particular to environmentally-conscious customers.

Coway will also showcase a variety of high-performance water purifiers that feature both cold-and-hot-water functions and ice-making capabilities, catering to a wide range of diverse customer lifestyles and business needs.

Looking ahead, Coway's water purifier strategy aims at encompassing both commercial and consumer markets. For businesses, the company is set to introduce large-capacity standing water purifiers ideal for public institutions, businesses, and schools, alongside more compact models for environments short on space. For consumers, Coway will hone in on providing water purifiers that complement the modern smart home by offering such features as temperature control, measured dispensing, and easy self-maintenance for added convenience.

A Coway official said, "Our participation in Aquatech 2025 will significantly enhance our brand awareness, as well as our competitive edge in the European market, further solidifying our position as a global leader in innovative water purification solutions."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. The company's most recent venture, the BEREX brand, aims to improve sleep and wellness through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

