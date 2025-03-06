Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.03.2025
Eilmeldung: Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
PR Newswire
06.03.2025 07:54 Uhr
116 Leser
AB DAO: AB Token is Now Live on BingX - Deposit & Trade to Share 6.2 Million AB Rewards

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has officially announced that AB Token is now live on BingX (bingx.com), further expanding global trading channels and accelerating AB adoption in the Web3 space. This listing marks another major milestone for the AB DAO ecosystem, providing more trading opportunities for global users while enhancing AB's market liquidity and ecosystem influence.

Deposit & Trade to Share a 6.2 Million AB Prize Pool

To celebrate AB's listing, BingX has launched two exclusive reward campaigns: Deposit Bonus & Trading Prize Pool, with a total prize pool of 6.2 million AB, encouraging more users to participate in the AB DAO ecosystem.

  • Event 1: Deposit $AB to earn exclusive rewards - 1,200,000 AB
  • Event 2: Trade $AB and share the prize pool - 5,000,000 AB

Additionally, 150 Futures Bonus Vouchers worth 30 USDT each are available.

>>Event Details: https://bingx.com/partner/ABexclusive/2R3om2

AB Trading Pair Details

  • Trading Pair: AB/USDT
  • Deposit Opens: March 6, 2025, 12:00 (UTC+8)
  • Trading Starts: March 6, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+8)
  • Withdrawal Opens: March 7, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+8)

AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand

With BingX now supporting AB, users can also trade AB on the following exchanges:

  • Bitget (bitget.com)
  • HTX (htx.com)
  • MEXC (mexc.com)
  • BingX (bingx.com)
  • 4E (eeee.com)
  • BitMart (bitmart.com) (Coming Soon)

The AB listing on BingX is a crucial step in AB DAO's global strategy. In the coming weeks, AB DAO will continue expanding its presence across multiple trading platforms, enriching ecosystem applications, and accelerating global adoption.

>> Stay Updated with AB DAO

  • Official Website: https://ab.org
  • Telegram Community: https://t.me/Newtonproject
  • Telegram Channel: https://t.me/AB202528
  • X (Twitter): https://x.com/ABDAO_Global
  • Discord: https://discord.gg/BSbgK6J
  • Medium: https://medium.com/@AB.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-token-is-now-live-on-bingx--deposit--trade-to-share-6-2-million-ab-rewards-302394332.html

