Slate Asset Management ("Slate" or the "Firm"), a global investor and manager focused on essential real estate and infrastructure assets, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of 45 grocery properties located in Germany, which are collectively valued at over €420 million.

Slate acquired the properties in four individual portfolio transactions, which are expected to close in the first quarter of 2025 subject to standard closing conditions. The properties are well-located near major population centers throughout Germany and are fully leased under long-term agreements to some of Germany's largest grocery and everyday goods distributors, including REWE Group, Schwarz Group, Edeka Group, and ALDI.

"In a muted transaction environment, our European team has successfully executed nearly half a billion euros of essential real estate transactions in the first three months of the year," said Sven Vollenbruch, Managing Director leading Slate's European Investments. "We are very pleased to further scale our exposure to this asset class with these portfolios of high-quality, stabilized grocery properties that are underpinned by Germany's leading food and essential goods distributors. Slate has firmly established itself as a leading owner and operator of essential real estate in Germany, and we believe the strong pipeline of opportunities we have cultivated in this sector will drive our continued growth in Germany and across broader Europe."

Slate's European essential real estate strategy is focused on acquiring, owning, and operating cash-yielding, essential real estate assets, such as grocery and affiliated warehouses and logistics assets. The Firm has been an active investor in the European real estate market since 2016. To date, Slate has transacted on over 1,000 commercial properties across 7 countries in the region. Today, Slate operates a portfolio of over 500 essential real estate assets across Europe that are owned by Slate and its capital partners.

Goodwin Procter, KPMG, Gleeds, and REDEFINE Group advised Slate on these transactions.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global investor and manager focused on essential real estate and infrastructure assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners across the real assets space. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more, and follow Slate Asset Management on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram.

