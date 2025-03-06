GoldenPeaks Capital, a company specializing in the construction and operation of solar systems and investing into renewable energy sources across Europe, has entered into a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with NGK Ceramics Polska, helping reduce the carbon footprint of the company in Poland.

Under the PPA, GoldenPeaks Capital will virtually supply approximately 125 GWh of carbon free renewable electricity on a yearly basis. The production will come from solar plants in Poland, the same market where NGK Ceramics Polska operates its facilities. This PPA is an equivalent of powering approximately 60,000 homes per year in Poland.

NGK Ceramics Polska has been operating in Poland since 2003 as a global manufacturer of ceramic elements used in the automotive industry to control and limit the pollution from exhaust gases of combustion engines.

One of its main products DPF ceramic particulate filters for diesel engines, is designed to remove soot particles and other components from the exhaust gas, making them safer for the environment and people. NGK Ceramics Polska also produces filters for gasoline vehicles. In line with the companies' missions and values, NGK Ceramics Polska is committed to environmental best practices for the long term and environmental protection is one of its core businesses, based on the implementation of new technologies and contributing to the improvement of quality of life.

The targets of NGK Ceramics Polska are supported by the long-term PPA signed with GPC. The PPA is designed to save some 938,000 metric tons equivalent of CO2 during its agreed tenor. The energy production is planned to start in the upcoming year.

Minoru Shibata, president of NGK Ceramics Polska, stated that in the current challenging times, VPPAs are one of the measures allowing better control over the company budget and also significantly help to achieve the long-term demanding goals of carbon neutrality. All companies, regardless of their size, should make necessary efforts to improve the environment and contribute to a better life for every person, now and in the future.

Adriano Agosti, founder and chairman of GoldenPeaks Capital said: "We are proud to contribute to the green footprint of NGK Ceramics Polska as a strong international leader in its field. The PPA will empower the company to enhance their share of renewable energy across their operations, contributing to its long-term environmental ambitions."

About GoldenPeaks Capital

GoldenPeaks Capital specializes in the construction and operation of solar PV assets and is one of the largest PV asset owners in Eastern Europe with over 15 years of experience in structuring energy projects globally. Moreover, with two BESS PV co-located pilot projects in Poland, GPC is pioneering new technology deployment in Eastern Europe. GPC will further shape the industry of renewable energies by applying the seamless integration of all its business units, such as project development engineering, financing structuring, supply chain management, construction commissioning, asset operations and commercial energy sales, ensuring an invaluable alignment of methodologies, ethics and goals.

Disclaimer Golden Peaks Capital:

This press release was produced by and the opinions expressed are those of GoldenPeaks Capital as of the date of writing and are subject to change. It has been prepared solely for information purposes. Any reference to past performance is not necessarily a guide to the future. To the extent there are any forward-looking statements, these statements are based on the company's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. The information and analysis contained in this publication have been compiled or arrived at from sources believed to be reliable, but GoldenPeaks Capital does not make any representation as to their accuracy or completeness and does not accept liability for any loss arising from the use hereof.

